RICHMOND — Attorney General for the Commonwealth Jason Miyares joined a 16-state coalition in sending a letter on Aug. 9.
The letter urged congressional leadership to pass the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act.
The act came about as a direct, "disappointed" response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross in May.
The EATS Act would prevent states like California from regulating farmers and ranchers nationwide by preserving the right of states and local government to regulate agriculture within their jurisdictions.
Signatures from Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia were included in the letter.
According to a press release from the office of Miyares, California passed Proposition 12 in 2018 — a law that requires out-of-state pork producers to comply with strict farming regulations if they want to sell their products in the state. Since California accounts for approximately 13% of the nation’s pork consumption, it has major influence over the whole market. Proposition 12 sets harsh regulations that spikes prices for consumers and may force many pork producers who are unable to comply with the new standards to close their businesses.
"California’s Proposition 12 is yet another example of a radical standard forced onto all the States that will only harm consumers, weaken interstate commerce and set farmers up to fail," said Attorney General Miyares in the release. "We will not become a prisoner to California’s nonsense and will continue to defend our citizens from such ridiculous overreaches of power."
