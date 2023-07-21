Community college tuition will be increasing by $4.61 per credit hour for the 2023-24 school year after the State Board for Community Colleges voted unanimously to increase tuition for the first time in five years.
According to a press release, the 3% increase makes the new rate for community colleges $158.61 per credit hour or $2,379.15 for a 15-credit-hour semester. John Downey, the president of Blue Ridge Community College, said the average student can expect to pay about $55 more in tuition.
Tuition increases haven't occurred for community colleges in Virginia since 2018. The board delayed a decision on the tuition rate since May due to a lack of state budget. Since budget deliberations are ongoing, the board determined an increase was needed to “ensure continued quality instruction and uninterrupted services to community college students,” the press release stated.
The increase is a significantly less dollar amount than other tuition bumps at public colleges in recent years. At James Madison University, tuition was increased by $230 annually for in-state undergraduate students for the 2023-24 school year, according to JMU News.
Without budget amendments, schools are relying on the budget agreed upon two years ago, which leaves some measures not fully funded, Downey said, which schools will have to make up for.
“We reviewed the options of further delaying a decision, which would have adversely impacted our students, or we could move forward with a tuition increase to ensure continued high-quality instruction,” Peggy Layne, chair of the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said in a press release. “Unfortunately, this increase will not fully cover all of the cost pressures faced by our community colleges in these inflationary times.”
Downey said the tuition increase will partially cover costs for pay increases established by the General Assembly and partially absorb the cost of inflation. Even with the tuition increase, however, Downey said if the General Assembly doesn’t amend the budget, BRCC will be facing a challenging year financially.
Without the amendments, Downey said the community college would have to look at cost-saving measures, like delaying equipment purchases or not hiring for some positions.
Regardless, Downey said community colleges are the most affordable path to a college education, and students also have access to financial aid.
David Doré, chancellor for Virginia’s Community Colleges, said in the press release that keeping community colleges in Virginia would remain a top priority.
“Our community colleges will continue to do everything we can to remain affordable, deliver high-quality instruction and support Virginians as they pursue better jobs and better lives through post-secondary education and training,” Doré stated in the press release.
Downey said he hopes the General Assembly can come to an agreement so school divisions and higher education institutions can be more certain about their budgets.
