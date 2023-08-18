ELKTON —Rockingham County will soon be home to a new community management firm that is notably the only association management firm in the area that will be owned and operated by a certified Professional Community Association Manager.
Community Compass, LLC — owned and operated by Andrea Konstant — will begin offering its services as a homeowner's association and community development management firm on Sept. 1.
"It's kind of funny because I actually worked in restaurants for a long time," Konstant said.
She took on a part-time position in property management while still in the restaurant industry and through that experience she learned many ins and outs of how an HOA works. When the company she worked for at the time decided to transition to solely rental properties, Konstant purchased its portfolio and made plans to open her own firm — Community Compass — that would focus on serving HOA communities in the Valley.
Konstant earned her PCAM credential from the Community Associations Institute in January, making her one of only 3,488 managers worldwide to have earned this high level of professional recognition in the community management association industry. She explained that every HOA is a hybrid between being a miniature municipality and a corporation all in one and the role of a community manager is to take care of all the behind-the-scenes business that keeps those communities running smoothly.
Community Compass will exist to provide comprehensive administrative, operational, and managerial counsel to the boards governing homeowners and condominium associations. Its professional managers will handle various responsibilities, including managing budgets, overseeing contractors, directing association personnel, and ensuring compliance with association covenants and restrictions, said Konstant.
According to the CAI, approximately 2,010,000 Virginians reside in 786,000 homes located in over 8,890 community associations and this number continues to grow steadily. In fact, community associations are anticipated to become the most prevalent form of housing by 2040.
"I'm excited about having the ability with my own firm," Konstant said, "to make decisions and pick vendors that will enhance [the experience] of my clients."
