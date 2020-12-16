The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced Wednesday an anonymous donor made a gift of $50,000 to the Children’s Cancer Fund established by Mike Meredith in 2016. The Children’s Cancer Fund is overseen by The Community Foundation.
“This kind of humble generosity, especially during trying times as these, is notable to say the least," Meredith said in a statement. “Becky and I started the Children’s Cancer Fund to aid and assist financially the parents of cancer stricken children. It aims to ease the financial burden of travel, lodging, daycare, etc. for those parents. Expenses like these are not covered by insurance. This Fund strictly benefits the Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands. The determination of need is determined by UVA Hospitals. Every single dollar goes to the cause as there are no paid staffers or overhead. We are simply overwhelmed by this donation.”
— Staff Report
