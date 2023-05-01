Three weeks remain for community members to review and comment on the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan, recently drafted by the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization.
HRMPO is the transportation planning organization staffed by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and works to “capture the region’s specific transportation needs,” according to a recent press release.
If the draft plan is approved in May, then transportation investments upwards of $315 million will enter engineering and construction phases within the next two decades based on an interview with CSPDC Director of Transportation Ann Cundy.
“HRMPO is there to coordinate transportation planning and investment at a regional scale, [and that so far] the public has overwhelmingly supported the projects [which are] reflective of the communities’ priorities,” Cundy told the Daily News-Record.
The HRMPO region includes the local governments of Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Dayton, Mt. Crawford and Rockingham County.
The 2045 LRTP process is broken down into three planning phases. In phase one and two, nearly 700 people responded to each LRTP survey. Phase 3 involves sharing the LRTP draft with the public for final feedback but does not include a public survey.
Cundy highlighted the projects of importance of the LRTP in an email to DN-R.
Cundy mentioned residents can visit HRMPO’s website, watch previously recorded webinars or attend the upcoming public meeting.
If the draft plan is approved in May, then the draft plan becomes final, Cundy explained in the interview.
Residents can contact Cundy about the transportation plan, or information can be found at https://www.hrvampo.org/long-range-transportation-plan-lrtp.
Thursday May 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., HRMPO will hold an in-person meeting to give residents an opportunity to make comments and ask questions to HRMPO staff. The public meeting will be held in the community room at Rockingham County government center.
