FRONT ROYAL — For many of us, the arrival of spring is marked by blooming trees and lighter jackets.
For House of Hope volunteer and Front Royal potter Arline Link, spring means creating bowls – lots and lots of bowls.
For the last several years Link, owner of Explore Art and Clay on Main Street in Front Royal, has led the charge for creating bowls for the annual Empty Bowl Supper. The fundraiser, which benefits the shelter for unhoused men in Front Royal, is unique in that it offers the community an opportunity to contribute artistically as well as financially.
A few years ago, Link honed the project and began creating what she calls “coloring book bowls.” With the help of local potters, she creates about 250 bowls each year. Then, local artist Michael Whited helps her draw scenes in the bowls that the community is invited to color in with paint. “Anyone from age three and up can paint,” she said.
Each year, Link and her creative team roll out some new designs along with the tried-and-true favorites. This year, the Empty Bowl Supper will be held Saturday, April 22 alongside Earth Day festivities in downtown Front Royal so some bowls will feature earth-inspired art.
“We just go crazy with creating the bowls. I really enjoy it,” Link said.
From now until April 15, the community is invited to visit her art studio, select a bowl with a design that speaks to them, and paint it. Families, individuals, church and community groups are encouraged to come in to paint, she said, noting larger groups are encouraged to call ahead. Artists can then choose to purchase their painted bowl — which Link will clear coat and fire — for $25, she said, with those funds going to the House of Hope. Bowls that are not purchased by their painter will be sold along with soup from local restaurants as part of the fundraiser. A bowl with two soup choices is $35.
Michelle Smeltzer, chair of the board of the House of Hope, said the organization is still firming up its soup donations. Soups will be pre-packaged by participating restaurants and ready for pick up at the pavilion near the gazebo during the Earth Day event.
Last year the Empty Bowl Supper raised approximately $13,000, funds which are used for operations at the House of Hope, located on Warren Avenue in Front Royal.
“The money is used for running the house. We pay rent and we pay utilities. We pay a manager that lives at the house,” Smeltzer said, adding that the house enjoys loads of community support in the way of donations of food and other essentials.
“We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without Arline,” said Smetlzer.
Open since 2008, the House of Hope serves unhoused men that are alcohol and drug free that “just need help. All of the men that come into the house come with debt. They have court costs and fines and back child support. They might be coming from rehab or jail,” Smeltzer said. “They have to be committed to getting a job and paying off their debts.”
While participants are at the house, the program covers virtually all of their living, Smeltzer said. Many people ask about donating clothes to the house, but that’s tricky because of limited storage space, Smeltzer explained. Instead, organizers ask that clothing donations be made to the Humane Society of Warren County’s Pick of the Litter Thrift Store, where House of Hope residents can shop for free.
In recent years the organization has helped several men secure cars through Cars Changing Lives, she said, “Having a car makes it easier for them to get a better job.”
The House of Hope can host 12 men and the facility is usually filled to capacity, Smeltzer said. Clients generally stay at the shelter for six to nine months, she said.
“When they come in we tell them our expectations,” she said. “We want to see some growth and some savings. Some people come in with a lot of debt and some come with a little. If someone is really trying, making an effort and working, we will extend that so that they can be successful.”
The House of Hope is a non-profit organization funded by county grants, local churches and individual donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.