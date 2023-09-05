Local social service nonprofits Strength in Peers and Open Doors will hold their second annual Community Resource Fair on Sept. 9.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockingham County administrative building parking lot, according to a press release.
More than 35 vendors will be present at the event to support individuals experiencing homelessness and barriers to housing, re-entering society after incarceration, and low- to no-income individuals living in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to the release.
The goal of the event is to connect these individuals with organizations and businesses that can provide services such as mental health and substance use recovery, health care and wellness, employment services, clothing and haircuts, and social services, according to the release.
For more information, visit Strength in Peers’ page on Facebook.
