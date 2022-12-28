Several area residents and businessowners have joined forces to donate their time, talents and funds to build a handicap ramp at 127 E. King St. in Strasburg.
When the ramp is completed they plan to add garden boxes that will start blooming in the spring.
“We’re about two-thirds to three-quarters of the way through,” Strasburg resident Kent Cammack said last week. “To do it all in one day is a massive undertaking.”
The effort grew from last year’s Carefest, which Cammack said he hopes to revive again next year. The festival, which took place in downtown Strasburg in September 2021, showcased several local organizations in a fun event that included food and music.
“It’s all about helping your community and finding out what the needs are,” Cammack said.
One of those needs is more wheelchair-accessible buildings, said Cammack, whose wife has used a wheelchair for 17 because of multiple sclerosis.
“We could be the first town in the country to be all-accessible,” Cammack said. “Wouldn’t that be cool?”
Though it’s a tall order and still a ways away, Cammack said it’s a goal he’s invested in seeing through.
“We can do it,” he said. “You figure out ways to do it.”
This month’s handicap ramp project, which saw most of its work completed last week, was aimed at helping local resident and insurance agent Brad Stover and his clients better navigate the entrance to his workplace.
Stover, 43, was born with cerebral palsy. He said he started using a walker sometime last year and has had great difficulty walking up and down the steps of the building.
“It’s not easy, but I can do it,” Stover said. “Some days are better than others.”
But for his clients in wheelchairs, including Cammack’s wife or those who have more difficulty walking, he said it’s been almost impossible without a ramp.
Since his primary business is working with seniors on insurance options that include Medicare, he said the ramp has the potential to benefit many of his clients.
Part of the problem with getting a ramp before now was the reluctance to compromise the historical value and aesthetic of the downtown, Stover said.
“You can’t take away from the historic look of the buildings, so you have to find a middle ground,” he said.
But a ramp up several stairs isn’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all.
“There are many businesses in town that have only one step up … and people in wheelchairs just can’t get in there, and it’s only one step,” Stover said.
That’s why Cammack has made it his mission to find solutions for accessibility around town. He’s been working with experts like Charles Harbaugh IV, mayor of neighboring Middletown, who is the CEO of Access Independence, which helps provide ramps and other support devices for people with disabilities.
“This is what we do,” Harbaugh said.
Ramps are Access Independence’s specialty and it helped 493 people last year, so Harbaugh said he was thrilled to be part of the project to help Stover.
“Plus the customers,” he said, “that’s the key.”
After pouring concrete early last week and starting other preliminary details, various volunteers descended on downtown Strasburg on Wednesday to contribute their skills, supplies and other aid such as food and drinks for people who came to build the ramp. Homeowner Heidi Brown paid for materials for the project, Cammack said.
“I loved how community-oriented this handicap ramp was,” said Harbaugh, who was there helping with the build along with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager, a few police officers and two area contractors — Walker Tyler of Precision Carpentry and Anthony Butler of Ant’s Home Improvements.
Additionally, Bretzel’s and Nancy’s Coffee contributed food and drinks for volunteers, and Natural Arts Garden Center will be donating plants for the garden boxes.
Because it happened so close to Christmas, Harbaugh said people were in the holiday spirit and were probably more willing to give of themselves.
Cammack said the timing of the project was coincidental, but that it moved a lot of people, some who were crying with joy and others FaceTimed themselves there or honked their horns while driving by.
“It was one of those moments where you see the love of the town,” Cammack said.
Stover, who will start as a Town Council member on Jan. 1 but said the project plans started long before he announced his intention to run for local office, appreciated the effort so many people put into the build.
“It’s been really amazing, the way that people have come together for this,” Stover said. “It was just an outpouring of community support. … I can’t really express in words the thankfulness that I have.”
