Community Wraps Up Bergton Fair With Food, Fun And Family

Timberville-based country artist Spencer Hatcher was still performing old-time songs after the sun went down on Saturday.
From the top of the Ferris wheel, the lush, green mountains encircled the fairgrounds. Up above, the stars started twinkling around dusk.
The Bergton Community Fair took place Tuesday through Saturday at 18142 Crab Run Road, near the Bergton Volunteer Fire Company.
Friday at the fair was bustling and by walking around the grounds.
The Bergton Ruritans sold out of their golden fried chicken, served on a slice of white bread; but they still cranked out baskets of French fries, decadent elephant ears and crunchy, sweet funnel cakes with powdered sugar, sweet cinnamon glaze, apple or cherry pie filling — or all of the above — late into the evening.
“You look forward to it but you’re always glad when it’s over because of all the hard work that you have to put into it,” said Dick Nesselrodt, secretary of the Bergton Ruritans.
But the work is worth it.
“There was a gentleman that came in here a while ago. He traveled over 100 miles and he comes here every year to get chicken,” Nesselrodt said.
Nesselrodt served on the board for a number of years, until deciding to turn over the spot to allow members of the next generation to become involved. He knows a little bit of everything about the fair, which began in 1951.
“I was born in 1952, so I missed the first one,” Nesselrodt said. “You look forward to it but you’re always glad when it’s over because of all the hard work that you have to put into it.”
The food booths are run by volunteers. Some come back to help out year after year, like Larry Custer and his wife, Lena Custer.
“Were in the Fulks Run Ruritan Club,” Larry Custer said, about himself and his wife. “We’re just helping them out. They help us, we help them.”
Martin Lutheran Church’s food booth doled out white Styrofoam cups of creamy, homemade white beans, with bits of ham and plenty of minced sweet onion to go on top and cornbread muffins wrapped in plastic.
The Bergton Volunteer Fire Company had a gun raffle fundraiser and its members served on standby and were there to be dispatched for fires during the fair. The fire station is adjacent to the fair grounds. Members of the company sat in lawn chairs outside of its garages, chatting and watching the people go by.
“Leading up to it, everybody’s ready for it,” said Andrew Dove, assistant chief of the company. “But by like Wednesday, Thursday, everybody’s ready for it to be over.”
A native of the area, Dove said he grew up coming to the fair, like many of the members of the company.
“It’s good to see people that you don’t get to see because they came from further away,” said Shanna Crider, lieutenant. “A lot of people come back here that you haven’t seen for years.”
Emily O’Neal, 30, of Fulks Run, has been coming to the fair every year since she was born.
O’Neal, her husband Jack, and their two sons tried their hand at the fair’s “dime pitch,” a classic game run by the fair. While some of the booths boasted expensive, glitzy fair games, the dime pitch is simple and inexpensive. According to the O’Neals, it’s a favorite.
“They will get a bunch of cups together,” Jack O’Neal said. “The couple on the top there that have a dollar in them, you get the dollar and the shot glass. Any time you have a dime that lands in a cup, you get that cup.”
O’Neal’s three-year-old son Clint got a dime in a glass. He got to throw his from a little closer, since he was a kid.
