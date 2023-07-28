SHENANDOAH COUNTY — State and federal agencies continue to investigate a Tuesday morning explosion at a gas line in Shenandoah County.
The explosion occurred along a section of a Columbia Gas transmission pipeline owned by TC Energy in the area of Battlefield and Copp roads near Strasburg and Interstate 81 around 8:45 a.m. The section of the pipe crossed Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation property close to private homes.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
TC Energy states in an email Wednesday: “We have notified the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, and the Virginia State Cooperation [sic] Commission. We continue to work collaboratively with both federal and state agencies.”
The blast, heard and felt by some nearby residents, sent flames above the tree line. The fire destroyed vegetation around the blast site and the explosion left a small crater.
The gas to the line was cut off after the blast and flames were extinguished, according to TC Energy. No injuries were reported. I-81 was shut down at the 295 mile marker for a short time.
TC Energy issued statements about the incident throughout Tuesday, as well as an updated statement Wednesday afternoon stating that the company continues to respond to the incident.
“Since our initial response on (Tuesday), we have mobilized approximately 25 personnel to the site,” the statement reads. “We continue to work with local responders and agencies as we progress our initial investigation, determine plans to repair the impacted pipeline and return the adjacent pipelines to service safely.”
TC Energy does not yet know when it would complete the investigation, make repairs and return adjacent lines to service.
“The section of the impacted pipeline remains shut down, and we continue to work with impacted customers,” the statement reads. “We have been in contact with landowners within the impacted radius and are committed to continuing to provide updates and are available to address their questions.
TC Energy goes on to state: “The site has been secured to ensure the safety of the local community and to support our response efforts; we are asking that the public avoid the area until further notice.”
“There remain no reported injuries to our workers or members of the public. Our primary focus is the safety of people and protecting the environment,” the statement reads. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the local first responders, agencies and surrounding communities. We continue to gather information, assess the effects, and provide updates as they become available.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
