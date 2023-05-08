WINCHESTER — For 14-year-old Jillian Black, cooking is a time for creativity.
“You have the freedom to do whatever you want,” said Jillian, one of 18 area residents who participated in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Apple Pie Baking Contest on Thursday at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market.
The contest is one of many activities held during the springtime festival, which continues through Sunday.
Jillian, the daughter of Kristi and Steve Black, won first place in the youth category. She was participating for the first time.
“I thought about it previously,” she said, “but this year I decided to do it.”
Her grandmother was a winner in the contest when Jillian was a baby.
“I was an infant, very small, but I was here,” she recalled.
Baking is Jillian’s favorite method of cooking. She’s fascinated by the process, she said, such as with “how a bowl of flour can make a whole pie.”
“It’s fun to make things,” added 11-year-old Natalie Bruening, another first-time contestant and the daughter of Jenny Bruening.
Natalie said what she enjoys most about baking is decorating what she makes.
It wasn’t the girls’ first time making apple pies. Their parents said they’re already great bakers.
Jillian has become fast in peeling and coring apples. She proudly showed a peel more than a yard long that she removed from one of the apples, using a device that peels as it turns.
“You attach it, you spin it, it’s done, it’s great,” she said, smiling. The peeler “takes it right off.”
She and a few other bakers were glad to divulge their secrets for making unique, tasty pies.
Jillian said she puts toffee streusel on top of apple slices in the baking pan.
“It’s amazing,” she said, once the pie is baked and ready to eat.
She got that secret from her grandma, she pointed out.
Natalie said she puts corn starch on the bottom of the pan “so the filling doesn’t get too runny” through the crust.
Lemon zest is Emily Dick’s secret.
“It brings out the flavor” of the apples, said Dick, a previous youth division winner in the contest.
Zest is more subtle than lemon juice, keeping the pie from becoming too sour, she said.
Plus, “it’s pretty ... the little specks,” she added.
Dick, who’s now 23, and her aunt, Julie Johnson, took part in the contest together.
They used different recipes. Both women incorporated Granny Smith and Honeycrisp apples. However, Dick also used Pink Lady apples in her pie.
“I don’t know her new secrets” this year, Johnson confessed.
Some bakers used more apples in their pies while some used fewer.
Many of the pies had smooth, flat surfaces. Dick’s pie, though, resembled a small pile of apples covered with a lattice crust.
“I don’t like it when it sinks down and gets wimpy,” she said of the top layer of pastry.
Meghan Fisher, a seven-time contestant, won first place in the adult category. She said she prefers “a very traditional pie with a good flavor and a flaky crust.”
“Say a prayer,” Fisher said as she used a rolling pin to lay a flat crust across her pie.
Heather Enloe wasn’t pleased when her pie came out of the oven.
“I’ve seen a better crust on a Swanson pot pie,” she declared, referring to a brand of frozen TV dinners.
“It’s very blonde,” Enloe said of her crust, whereas those of many contestants — including Fisher, who worked next to her — were darker.
She took it in stride.
“I’m just here to have fun,” she said, mentioning that she never has won an award at the contest.
Enloe, a Frederick County prosecutor and “Star Wars” fan, dressed in a space costume and helmet.
“I’m a blooming Stormtrooper,” she proclaimed.
The Bloom is a nickname of the Apple Blossom Festival.
For safety purposes, Enloe took off her helmet to peel her apples. She joked that she feared breaching federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements if she didn’t.
Second-place winners were Amelia Ricketts in the youth category and Valerie Haddox in the adult category.
Contest judges were Carmen Fitzgerald, winner of last year’s adult top prize; Nick Santmier, chef and owner of The Catering Co.; and Trae Vickers, a member services representative for Navy Federal Credit Union.
Overall, the judges said, they were looking for a pie that had a flaky crust and wasn’t too sweet, with a taste reflecting balanced amounts of ingredients.
Fitzgerald said she also likes to taste butter inside a pie as well as in the crust.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
