Though Harrisonburg resident Jacques Mushagasha, 58, fled his home country in 1998, he said the same forces continue to destabilize and enact violence today.
Mushagasha is from a village in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said, about 150 miles from the most recent resurgence of a series of conflicts stretches back to the First Congo War, which began in 1996.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., Mushagasha and other members of the Congolese Community of Harrisonburg and its supporters, totaling around 30 people, gathered for a peaceful rally to bring awareness to the crisis in the Congo and to call for an end to the aggression within its borders.
A march that began at City Hall and traced Main Street ended at the rally on Court Square, where local Congolese-Americans offered speeches and read a memorandum that asks state and federal leaders to act on behalf of Congolese-Americans and their families who remain in the DRC, while holding American flags and the blue flag of the Congo.
“Harrisonburg is a city where people usually remember the oppressed,” said Fernando Ziata, a board member of the Congolese Community of Harrisonburg. “We just want people to stand for us as they stand for the people of Ukraine.”
This year, the Congolese army has been fighting the resurgent M23 rebel group, which last rose to international attention around 2012 and 2013 using armed conflict against the established government.
Some Congolese people maintain its eastern neighbor Rwanda backs the rebels or uses them as an excuse for military invasions within the DRC's borders. There is evidence of Rwandan military involvement in the Congo within the last year, according to United Nations experts.
The Rwandan government, led by President Paul Kagame, has denied this.
“We refute the deceptive arguments of Kagame, using the presence of [another rebel group] FDLR and [Rwandan ethnic majority] Hutu refugees in Congo as a pretext to continually invade the DRC,” said the letter, which calls on President Joe Biden to sanction Rwanda and support the families of Congolese refugees who remain in the DRC.
As a result of the fighting, refugees flow out of the Congo into neighboring Uganda and into refugee camps in elsewhere in Africa. Some, including Harrisonburg resident Christine Kubuya, 39, eventually make it to the U.S.
Kubuya was born in Goma, a city in the North Kivu province central to the current conflict. Kubuya fled the DRC in 2013, but said she saw numerous acts of violence by the FDLR group in the village she grew up in outside of Goma.
Kubuya said she was forced to flee her home and hide in brush to avoid being captured by rebels and raped or killed. In 2006, she said rebels found her and her friends and shot at them, killing many of the women she knew.
Kubuya said she survived by falling into rocks that hid her from the gunfire and escaped afterward, eventually leaving the Congo in 2013.
Kubuya’s husband, Ziata, is a native of the Congo. Ziata worked for the U.N. in eastern Congo doing repatriation and disarmament amid the fighting. After being targeted, he migrated to the U.S., and Kubuya and their three children at the time came two years later.
Kubuya’s mom, sister, nieces and nephews remain in their village, which is surrounded by fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army. Kubuya said her sister herself is in danger because she is associated with the Congo army.
“They have a big part of my village. My sister is trapped with seven children,” Kubuya said. “She can’t move. She can’t go forward, she can’t go back, because the enemy is surrounding her.”
An estimated 1,000 Congolese-Americans with refugee backgrounds call Harrisonburg and the surrounding area home, according to Rodrigue Makelele, refugee community organizer for the Church World Service office in Harrisonburg, who also serves as vice president of the Congolese Community of Harrisonburg.
Makelele and Congolese Community of Harrisonburg President Paulin Makungu said on Nov. 5 they traveled to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate along with the formal Congolese Community of the United States group.
Makelele said the national Congolese-American group has sent a memorandum to the White House. Harrisonburg's document hasn't been sent yet, Makelele said.
“They need a voice. People over there, they need [us] to talk about that, to know what they are going through,” Kubuya said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.