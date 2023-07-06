ELKTON — Congressman Ben Cline announced earlier this week that his staff will hold mobile office hours from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, inside council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center.
The Community Center is located at 20593 Blue and Gold Drive in Elkton.
During that time, a staff member will be available to meet with citizens to assist with problems they might have with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress.
Cline has been representing Virginia’s sixth congressional district — made up of citizens living in 12 counties from Roanoke to Winchester — in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2018. While Cline and his staff have regular offices located in Washington, D.C., Winchester, Staunton, Harrisonburg and Roanoke, the mobile office allows community members a greater chance to speak with their government representative, his office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.