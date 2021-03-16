Shenandoah National Park has experienced many things, but a pandemic wasn’t one of them until 2020.
Navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic was filled with uncertainties.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Sally Hurlbert, management specialist for Shenandoah National Park. “This is such an unusual thing to be experiencing.”
The last thing Hurlbert expected to happen to the park during a time of lockdowns and social distancing restrictions were high visitation rates.
When Virginians were urged to stay at home, recreational opportunities soared, and the national park witnessed it firsthand.
In 2020, Hurlbert said, the park saw nearly 1.7 million visitors — an increase of close to 300,000 compared to 2019 visitation data collected by the National Park Service.
“It was an increase of 16.8%,” she said. “That was huge because when you think about it, we were closed for six weeks in the spring, so to get that high of an increase was dramatic really.”
When the pandemic began to hit Virginia, there were close to 100,000 additional park visits in March 2020 compared to 2019.
Those sharp visitation increases were only the beginning.
In July, Shenandoah National Park saw an increase of more than 77,000 visits compared to 2019. In August, September and November, visitation was up by 20,000 visits.
A major increase was seen in October — the park’s busiest month.
“Our visitation in October 2020 was 52% higher than it was in 2019,” Superintendent Pat Kenney said.
More than 365,000 people visited Shenandoah National Park in October 2020. It was the first time since 2001 the park saw more than 300,000 recreational visits during the month of October.
“It was really busy,” Hurlbert said. “We had good weather during October, so that draws a lot of people up, especially on the weekends.”
Hurlbert said the reason the park saw more visits in October was the same reason why increased visitation was seen year-round — Shenandoah National Park is a recreational destination.
Encompassing eight counties and home to more than 200,000 acres of protected land, Shenandoah National Park is a prime destination for hikers and travelers with more than 500 miles of trails and 105 miles of paved road known as Skyline Drive.
Hurlbert said trail crews observed all trails at the park were being visited heavily throughout the year and the park saw an increase in backcountry permits.
She said part of the draw to Shenandoah National Park is that it “reaches people of all abilities.”
“You can get up here and just drive on Skyline Drive, stop at the overlooks, look out at the views and get back in your car and keep going,” she said. “And it also draws people who are wanting to get out and do more exercise. You can hike, go biking and once our lodge is opened up, people do like to come up and stay for a few nights.”
Hurlbert said Shenandoah National Park is valuable in that way because it appeals to different people.
“It has a lot to offer,” she said. “There are so many different things to do.”
It also helps that the park is a two-hour drive from large metropolitan areas, such as Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.
When people are looking for a way to get out and recreate, Hurlbert said a lot of the time they don’t want to travel a great distance. With Shenandoah National Park being easily accessible to many Virginians and others who live outside the state, people “flocked” to the park, Hurlbert said.
But meeting the demand for recreational opportunities while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions comes with its own set of complications.
“On one hand we are super happy because we want to be a place that people can come and enjoy, but on the other hand when you get so many people coming, we do have issues,” Hurlbert said.
When staff has to respond to a rescue, Hurlbert said, it adds to the level of stress because staff worry if they will contract COVID-19.
“Our staff has to be extra careful to be safe in situations like that,” she said.
Hurlbert was unaware if there was an increased number of rescue calls received at the park in 2020 compared to previous years, but did say that more people led to more traffic crashes, which led to more injuries.
Challenges were seen with staff in all positions at the park due to COVID-19.
Hurlbert said the park adopted all COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing face masks and sanitizing surfaces, early on. Because of their efforts, the park was able to safely reopen its facilities to the public within a few months of closing.
From offering educational programs virtually to transiting to teleworking, Hurlbert said many things were forced to be done differently but were overall successful.
“I think that the biggest success is that we learned how to face the challenges and we’ve allowed the park to stay open,” she said. “I’m so glad we were able to do that.”
