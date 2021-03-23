At a meeting Monday night, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented his proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which included a pay raise of 3% for all contracted staff.
Scheikl had been working with members of his senior staff as well as the Board of Supervisors in order to put together a balanced budget. Giving an employee raise, as well as taking into account other expenditure increases, meant the school division was facing a budget shortfall that relied on additional funding from the county in order to present a balanced budget.
Scheikl was able to do that Monday and presented a total budget of $154,566,510. Of that, $68.4 million is in local funding, $75.7 million is state funding and $9.5 million will come from federal funding.
Additional expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year include salary increases, support services and additional positions.
Two behavior specialists are being added to the budget as well as behavioral assistants. This concluded a multi-year plan for behavioral and mental health supports called “tiered systems of support.” There will also be 4.5 school counselor positions added, two English language teachers and four assistants. The budget included a school resource officer at Rockingham Academy, as well as some additional support positions.
Total expenditures equal about $154.6 million. That is an increase of more than $10 million. Due to an increase in state, federal and local funding, however, this accounts for a balanced budget.
“It is important not to lose sight of our long-term goals in the midst of a pandemic,” Scheikl said.
The School Board is set to approve the budget at a special meeting tonight. From there it will go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.