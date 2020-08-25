After opening a second round, Rockingham County’s small-business grant review team began reviewing applications Tuesday, as well as applications denied during the first round, according to Josh Gooden.
“There were 42 applications received for round two,” the county's economic development and tourism coordinator said. “The review committee will be reviewing the new applications [Tuesday] as well as a number of applications from round one that meet the round two qualifications.”
Gooden said that of the 42 applications, an additional five to 10 submissions that were denied in the first round because they did not meet previous qualifications will be added to the review list.
“Most of these were businesses with one to two full-time equivalent employees that didn't meet the three full-time employees for round one,” Gooden said.
The grant program, approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 24, is funded by $500,000 the county received from the federal CARES Act and is used to provide funds to support rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, payroll and similar expenses for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Economic Development Authority met in July, it reviewed the list of businesses that were recommended for approval and unanimously awarded $175,000 to 33 businesses. In the first round, 52 applications were received.
After awarding the first round of funding, the authority approved several changes to the criteria to include businesses with one or more employees on-site, gross annual receipts of less than $5 million and eliminating the employment and administrative criteria for the service industry to appeal to restaurants and day care centers.
With the change in staffing requirements, businesses with one to 25 full-time employees would be eligible for a grant of $5,000. Businesses with 26 to 50 full-time employees are eligible for a grant of $10,000.
“There was a really good variety of businesses in round two as well with the new qualifications,” Gooden said.
Gooden said the EDA is expected to meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to grant final approval for businesses recommended to receive funding. The meeting will be held at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.