The federal government has made over $5.4 million available to the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
“What that means is that much money is available for us to kind of drawn down and allocate for COVID-19-related needs,” Parks said in a Thursday interview.
However, though the city has been notified the $5,428,507 is available, staff are still working to find out exactly what the money can be spent on, according to Parks.
“We are very excited to know that this is going to be an opportunity for us to help out in some areas of need,” Parks said.
He said the department and the city will look for guidance from the federal government about how the funds can be used.
The Federal Transit Administration is allocating $25 billion to urban and rural areas to support transportation as a result of the CARES Act, according to the administration’s website.
Over $22 billion will be provided to urban areas, while the remaining over $2 billion will go to rural areas. There is no requirement for localities to match the funding.
According to the administration’s website, the money is slated for use “to support capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.”
A member of the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation could not be reached for comment Thursday.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has still been operating buses. The vehicles are rotated in and out of service throughout the day as they are cleaned by staff to help reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading to passengers and drivers.
Personal protective equipment has also been provided to drivers. Roughly 350 to 400 people still use the service daily, though the number is down from the “thousands” who regularly used the service before the novel coronavirus spread, according to an April 10 interview with Parks.
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation is the city’s largest department, with roughly 200 employees. The city’s proposed $281 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 calls for nearly $1.8 million to buy three new buses and four paratransit buses, along with another $200,000 for cameras to be set up in city school buses, which are also operated by the department.
Why? Maybe we should list people who didn't get funds for Covid-19 related issues. That list would be a lot shorter.
