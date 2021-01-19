A survey of Rockingham County Public Schools employees shows that of the 80% who have responded so far, only 70% said they will get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available, according to Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
About 2,300 employees responded to the survey as of Tuesday. The deadline was listed as Friday.
Of those 2,300, 15% said they will not have the vaccine administered when available, and 15% said they were unsure. The school division will be contacting the latter 15%, as well as those who haven't responded, to get a firm answer. Some of those 15% may have access to the vaccine through other roles, such as volunteering, Scheikl said.
The school division will not require employees to get the vaccine.
As 1b priority individuals, they will begin getting vaccinated starting next week. Only school nurses have received the vaccine at this point.
As surveys came back, the names and contact information for those wanting the vaccine were passed along to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway, who will contact RCPS employees when it is their turn for the vaccine.
Those vaccinations will be administered over the course of four days. The first will be Jan. 27 at Spotswood High School. Next will Feb. 3 at Broadway High School. Third will be Feb. 10 at Turner Ashby. And finally, a vaccination clinic will be held on Feb. 12 at East Rockingham High School.
After employees receive their first dose, they will receive a second a month later.
"There is a bit of a shortage right now," Scheikl said. There are only 2,000 doses available for county employees, something that Scheikl is working with Holloway and the Virginia Department of Health to resolve.
The school nurses who have already been vaccinated will administer the vaccine to RCPS employees with the help of the VDH.
