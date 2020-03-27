Every year, the Mid-Atlantic College Radio Conference brings together underground creative energy and spunky spirits for a weekend of independent music and fun. Due to the new coronavirus outbreak shutting down venues and isolating artists, MACROCK has decided to cancel its 23rd annual festival, but the organizers say this year’s hiccup will not stop the party from going next year.
“This is an event that draws people really all over the mid-Atlantic region, and when you have a highly communicable virus, it’s dangerous. … It didn’t seem like there was a safe way to continue,” head coordinator Grant Penrod said. “Nothing about what’s happened yet would change MACROCK going forward. I think it’s too soon to know how independent music, and if touring bands and locally our venues, are going to be affected by this.”
Scheduled for April 3 and 4 at various locations in downtown Harrisonburg, MACROCK was scheduled to have a lineup of genres from metal to soft pop and artists from California to New York. On March 19, the MACROCK committee released a statement saying the festival would not run this year.
Since fall, the committee has hosted events to raise funds for the festival, such as genre showcase shows and Rock Lotto. The committee played with ideas of alternating this year’s event to keep the tradition going, but Penrod said too many pieces of the puzzle fell apart. The best option was to cancel 2020’s shows altogether, he said, but the pandemic arrived during an especially vital season for music makers.
“Bands that were, before all this, barely surviving and barely paying their bills but playing and selling records, have lost the ability to do that really in the prime season to be out playing shows and putting out records. So, it’s hurting artists, and we’re just going to see over the next couple months how they’re going to be able to recover,” he said. “MACROCK for 23 years now has been an opportunity for those types of artists to get together and showcase what they do and allow people to hear their music, and that’s just important.”
Co-head coordinator Bert Fifuentes is a James Madison University senior who was working his third year behind the scenes of MACROCK. He said the decision to cancel this year’s festival was painful but ultimately the only option as bands dropped, venues closed and safety concerns arose.
“It’s really sad, working for a whole year and having it turn out to be nothing,” Fifuentes said. “Along with school finishing and things not being normal. … Not having a job, not having school and the way I thought it was going to end, not having MACROCK, it’s a bummer but it’s all the right thing to do. It just sucks.”
MACROCK is based in Harrisonburg and was started by JMU’s student radio station, WXJM 88.7 FM, and it has garnered attention from bands up and down the East Coast since 1996. One of this year’s headliners, True Blossom, is based in Atlanta. Guitarist Chandler Kelley said the band had performed in Harrisonburg only once before at the show house Easy Greasy, but the experience was unforgettable and the band was eager to play a piece in the longstanding tradition.
“It was a very good vibe. There appears to be a very thriving scene around the college. … We were very excited to be back,” Kelley said. “In the ‘80s and ‘90s, college radio was the institution that upheld underground rock. … That whole world was propped up by the existence of college radio. … It leaves its own kind of mark on the music that comes out of it, so it’s cool that there’s music that is still put on by radio. Hopefully, we’ll be back next year.”
Last year, local pop group TV Sunset debuted at MACROCK and this year was listed as a headliner. Singer Travis Legg said the band had intentionally not scheduled local shows since December to create excitement around its upcoming festival performance, so the cancellation was hard to hear but understandable.
“I was really sad about it but I could understand. There are more important things to deal with right now than our music. This whole thing has been kind of a wake-up call for me. There’s more important things than just music,” Legg said. “It was going to be so fun. We have so many plans, but we’ll just keep working on those ideas. Experimenting for as soon as we can go back.”
Those plans include a cannon to shoot live flowers. Until next year’s shower of flowers, TV Sunset and other local bands are staying inside, focusing on music and hoping their frequented venues overcome the financial hardship of this pandemic.
“MACROCK is going to come back even bigger next year,” said Ricky Jimbleson, TV Sunset’s band manager. “Nothing is going to stop TV Sunset from getting to the top.”
