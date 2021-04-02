Within the first weeks of April, all three regional jails located in the Central Shenandoah Health District will have administered or received COVID-19 vaccinations for its inmates, but the process behind vaccine distribution is complex.
On Monday, 101 inmates out of the nearly 335-inmate population at Rockingham County Jail received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, while inmates at Rockbridge Regional Jail and Middle River Regional Jail continued to wait.
MRRJ Superintendent Jeff Newton told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday the Verona facility was approved to receive its COVID-19 vaccines on April 5, but prior to that had “no idea” when the vaccines would be available.
Allocating and administering COVID-19 vaccines to inmates is one obstacle, whereas getting approved is another.
“There are a lot of moving pieces,” said Central Shenandoah Health District Spokesperson Laura Lee Wight.
In emails between CSHD Director Dr. Laura Kornegay and Virginia Immunization Information System Field Director Reena Patel obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Patel was asked to look into where the three regional jails were at in the vaccination process.
Patel wrote to Kornegay detailing information about the jails completing VIIS training and registration, submitting Center for Disease Control and Prevention forms and filling out intent forms.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, the purpose of VIIS is to “create one definitive and accurate immunization record for all residing in Virginia.”
To complete VIIS registration, an account has to be created, a valid medical license number is required and, once completed, training is to follow.
In an email sent on March 2, Patel wrote she contacted Regina Chestnut, chief of medical at MRRJ, and provided links and instructions to complete VIIS training and the CDC forms. Rockbridge Regional Jail had submitted an intent form, but no VIIS registration and an intent form for Rockingham County Jail could not be found.
Patel wrote again to Kornegay on March 10 with information regarding MRRJ starting its CDC agreements, but VDH was waiting on “two more signatures for [Chestnut] to complete VIIS training to enter doses administered.”
In an interview with Wight on Wednesday, she said the health district works with the jail’s medical clinics in assisting with testing, outbreak response and vaccinations efforts for both staff and inmates.
“This effort really involves helping the facility facilitate registration of the onsite medical clinics with the state and the Center of Disease Control, and identifying vaccine allocations as they become available to be able to meet the needs of the constantly changing population,” she said. ‘We’ve been helping facilitate registration of onsite medical clinics and we are helping to facilitate that between the state, the CDC and ourselves.”
Wight said there are numerous partners the health district works with when allocating vaccinations to jails, including the Department of Corrections.
The number of steps it takes to qualify is only one piece in the approval puzzle.
“Like with everything, vaccine efforts for all persons in our current priority groups, and we are still in phase 1a and 1b, it’s all been contingent on supply and that supply of vaccines and is also contingent on resources outside of the vaccine like staffing,” Wight said. “Our vaccine supplies have improved week after week and it’s really allowed us to reach the groups in these priority groups.”
As far as the reason why Rockingham County Jail was able to have vaccines allocated before MRRJ, Wight said there wasn’t a specific reason other than “we just can’t reach everybody at the same time.”
Rockingham County Jail received assistance with vaccination efforts from VDH and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue since Chief Jeremy Holloway has been coordinating vaccinations in the county for several months.
With staff from VDH and the county’s fire and rescue already qualified to administer the vaccine, little to no training was needed. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said there were a number of forms to be filled out during the pre-registration process, but all were completed in coordination with Holloway.
“Holloway helped us out,” Hutcheson said.
At MRRJ, Newton said his staff has directly been coordinating with VDH, who will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to inmates on Monday.
Newton said he understood why some regional jails in the state received vaccinations before MRRJ and Rockingham County Jail, since it came down to health districts moving at different phases and the number of vaccines being allocated in each area.
The Central Shenandoah Health District announced Thursday it will move into phase 1c starting today, expanding eligibility to all other essential workers.
On April 18, Virginia will open eligibility to anyone over the age of 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.