There is an old saying that goes “It takes a village to raise a child” that has come to fruition for me, but in a different light — both village and child are community and that community is in my front yard, back yard and sidewalk.
From Facebook groups to posts on Nextdoor, I have witnessed dozens of people doing whatever they could to help their child and village without asking for anything in return. The most popular request I have seen is the need for face masks for family members, friends and the thousands of essential employees still hard at work in our area.
This act of giving during a time of uncertainty and fear sparked something in me that I had not acted on before and that was the desire to do community service not because I needed to, but that I was capable and wanting to do my part.
I grew up with a family who used sewing as a hobby and before I reached my teenage years, I was asking for my own sewing machine for Christmas. While I was able to sew a few pillows as a child, I hadn’t really used my sewing machine in more than 10 years. It took my nearly an hour to make it work again.
My kitchen countertop became my sewing station and what started as making face masks out of spare fabric for my coworkers and family turned in to making face masks for six families, a variety of charities in New York City who had no funding left to purchase them on their own and for a woman who wanted to provide face masks for her 30 coworkers.
In a matter of hours, I had people I never met before donating extra fabric and materials just so I could keep making face masks for free and do my part, no matter how small, to help this community.
Like so many others across the nation, our daily routines have been altered due to COVID-19 and the evenings I once spent watching movies and thinking of all the things I could do the next day are now filled with cutting fabric, sewing and checking off my list of orders.
I have spent the last year and a half immersing myself in this community and the generosity I have received in a matter of days is something I can barely put into words. It has taken a village to help this community in every way, shape and form.
And that makes it a privilege to live here.
