Yaseen Mousa moves through the halls of Harrisonburg High School, backpack on his shoulder. The freshman weaves in and out of the throngs of students, saying the occasional hello to people he knows.
He stops by a classroom to check out a bulletin board about a forensics club meeting. After his first two classes he heads to the cafeteria to eat lunch with his friends. They talk about an upcoming football game and plans to attend.
At the end of the day, Yaseen stops by his locker and grabs some books, while putting others away. He then gets on the bus and goes home. The end of another normal day.
Except it’s not real. And every day is definitely not normal.
Real is Yaseen’s bedroom. Real is his computer. Instead of talking to peers between classes he watches YouTube videos during his five-minute breaks between Zoom classes.
Reality for students for the past year has been bleak and challenging. But if there is anything you can say about today’s kids, it’s that they are resilient.
Michael Richards’ first anniversary as superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools went by without much thought. There was no celebration and no acknowledgement. Richards himself might have given it a passing thought, but it was a quick, compulsory one.
“I will also chuckle when I think about that,” he said looking back a year later as his second year as superintendent concluded. “I couldn’t have had a conversation about it. I don’t know what I would have said.”
He knew his thoughts needed to return to the crisis they were all facing — a global pandemic that had shut down schools and was killing people and hospitalizing others at rapid rates.
Richards took over the helm of HCPS in March 2019. He came from Loudoun County Public Schools and remembers his first few months as superintendent as “the warmest reception” he could imagine. Just as Richards was starting to dig into some of his big ideas — a comprehensive plan for the school division, authentic learning and engagement, and finishing up the HHS2 project — a crisis hit.
While there were a few school divisions that had preempted the Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders for a shutdown — his former division included — HCPS got a day’s head start to prepare for the inevitability of virtual learning. The governor announced on a Friday that school would no longer be in-person. The last day for HCPS students, however, was Thursday as Richards had decided to not send kids to school that day to allow teachers what little time they could get to prepare learning packets to send home with kids and virtual lessons. Richards doesn’t quite remember when COVID-19 came on his radar.
Time has distorted memories.
“I remember reading the news and hearing about a deadly virus that had started in China and was now being tracked to other parts of the world,” he said. But it wasn’t until the virus came to the United States that he started having conversations with his senior staff about what it could mean for HCPS if and when the virus reached the state and the city.
Richards’ conversations at the beginning of 2020 certainly could not have predicted what was to come — nine months of stay-at-home orders, Zoom meetings, online classes, masks, social distancing — but the goal was always the same: to do as much as possible to keep kids safe and keep kids learning.
Now that we’ve surpassed the one-year mark, virtual learning feels almost “normal” according to students, teachers and parents, although the light at the end of the tunnel with the rollout of vaccines and studies being conducted on the safety of the vaccines for kids has reinvigorated everyone.
Quiet is not a word that you’d expect when you picture virtual learning. You picture a Zoom meeting with 25 kids and a teacher or two as chaotic. Loud. But in reality, a Zoom class sees a lot of students with their mics and their cameras off, Yaseen said.
Students aren’t participating in their classes as much, especially this past semester. This leaves a quiet Zoom room with a teacher presenting a lecture possibly from their classroom at school, possibly from their home.
“Everything has settled,” Yaseen said of his virtual learning experience now as opposed to a year ago when everyone was struggling to figure out the logistics. “Every day you wake up and you already know what to do.”
Yaseen’s school day begins at 8 a.m. He always enters his Zoom classes 10 minutes early, just to make sure technology is working. Geometry. English honors 9. Debate class, which is the only class Yaseen would describe as lively. And journalism class, which is almost exclusively independent work.
The day is only five hours long, as opposed to the eight that is typical when learning is in-person. It’s a blessing — not having to sit in front of a computer those extra three hours. And while the “learning” part of school has been going well for Yaseen, he’s sorely missing that other important element — being with and interacting with his peers. He’s a high school freshman who has only set foot in the school twice for orientations. Orientation to a school he might not “attend” until the fall.
“I want to explore the entire Harrisonburg High School,” he said. “I want to see all my options and build relationships with friends and teachers. I want to plan for my future.”
It’s safe to say that planning for the future is something most want to do. But for teachers, this past year has been about planning for now. Planning for how to engage students. Planning on how to look after not only their academic well-being, but their emotional and social well-being as well. It was about figuring out how to do that with only a computer screen to use.
Heidi Swartzentruber has been a teacher at Spotswood High School for 10 years. She teaches environmental science to ninth-graders.
Science is particularly challenging to teach virtually as so much of it relies heavily on hands-on experiences. When the pandemic hit, Swartzentruber, understandably, felt in over her head. Zoom was brand new to her.
“Every day I thought, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work today,’” she said. It took months for Swartzentruber to discover little ways to engage her kids. One of her successes this year has been her use of Flipgrid, a tool that allows her to ask a question and her students have to respond with a video that only she can see if they don’t feel comfortable sharing it with their peers. “That way I can hear their voices, see their faces.”
Swartzentruber is now teaching in-person again. She doesn’t have to split time between Zoom and in-person learning.
And those Flipgrid videos turned out to be even more important than she thought. She has a new group of students now that she’s back in the classroom. But because she had Flipgrid, she knows the faces and recognizes the voices of those students she taught for months, but otherwise may never have gotten to know.
“It helped me feel more connected to them,” she said.
When the pandemic hit, Jenny Dillard’s family was affected in different ways. For her husband, J. Scott Dillard, who works for the Harrisonburg Electric Commission, work went on as usual, his job being an essential one.
But for Jenny, who worked part-time at a private preschool, work stopped. The preschool she worked for decided that trying to bring 2 to 4 year olds back to the classroom with the needed mitigation strategies wasn’t the best call.
So Dillard found herself at home, which was in a way, a blessing as it allowed her to be home with her two daughters, a senior at Spotswood High School and a sixth-grader at Montevideo Middle School.
Despite the fortunate circumstances the Dillards found themselves in this past year, Dillard said that the word of the year has been “challenging.”
Both of Dillard’s daughters did fine academically, but found the challenges in the social and emotional realm, or lack thereof.
Leigha, Dillard’s oldest, said she was impacted emotionally by not being with her peers for her senior year. At the same time, she feels she has grown and achieved more independence, something that will serve her well when she goes to college in the fall.
“This was a no-win situation for everyone,” Dillard said of the choices school divisions had to make regarding virtual and in-person learning. “Am I on the side that says this was a positive experience? No. But we weren’t nearly as affected as so many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.