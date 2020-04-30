As the stay-at-home order in Virginia continues, many businesses are feeling the financial burden of weeks of closed doors.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s order is also putting a burden on local law enforcement, closing the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy in Weyers Cave. The move stopped the pipeline of new and promoted officers in the Shenandoah Valley.
The academy serves 57 member agencies, including the Harrisonburg Police Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the town departments within the county.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he had several employees in both jail and patrol schools.
Those employees are in limbo now, as their classes were halted in mid-March. At the time, Hutcheson had four in jail school and three in patrol school.
The classes that were supposed to start after those could be pushed backed.
Six were planned for the next patrol and three for jail school.
“It’ll be a domino effect,” Hutcheson said. “It’ll take a while to catch back up.”
Right now, he said, patrol is short one deputy.
All of those who were in patrol school were already working in the jail, Hutcheson said, so they would go back to working with inmates. Those in jail school will also return to working in the jail. He said jailers have one year from hiring date to become certified, which allows them to complete more tasks in the jail.
In a letter to member agencies, Andy McNally, the academy’s executive director, said the executive committee met on April 23 and tentatively planned to reopen on May 18. That date will be re-evaluated on May 11.
If the plan moves forward, the next jail class would begin on July 6, with a patrol class yet to be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.