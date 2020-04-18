In a statement sent to local media Saturday, Accordius Health announced that 81 residents tested positive for COVID-19 at its 97-bed Harrisonburg facility.
Those residents, the release stated, are receiving treatment at a "regional hospital" or at the facility, located on South Avenue.
The testing of residents and staff took place on Tuesday and, along with the 81 residents, 12 of 35 staff members tested also came back positive, the release stated. Two staff members, the release says, tested outside the facility and some test results have yet to be received. Three of the residents' tests came back negative and 14 declined to be tested and are considered presumed positive.
The release says that "many" of the positive residents were asymptomatic carriers, while others are experiencing symptoms ranging from "severe to mild." Also, the release announced that two residents died from the virus.
One of the deaths, according to family members, is Jim Southerly, the 73-year-old father of Broadway resident Karin King, who told the Daily News-Record that Sentara RMH Medical Center called her family Wednesday afternoon to inform her of the death.
King said she was told Southerly had been in the hospital since Sunday, but she never received a call from Accordius.
“I’m pretty angry,” she said. “I didn’t even know he was in the hospital.”
King was among a growing number of angry family members with loved ones at the nursing home.
For days, Bonnie Southers’ quest to see or hear from her 93-year-old mother, Nellie Gentry, were ignored, she said.
Gentry, who previously had a stroke and suffers from dementia, has called Accordius home for six years.
On April 11, state officials said they collected specimens from symptomatic residents of a city long-term care facility, and several were positive for COVID-19.
The state didn’t release the name of the facility, but the Daily News-Record on Monday confirmed that Accordius is the home in question.
Southers, of Hinton, said she has no idea if her mother tested positive or not, or whether she has symptoms. She said she’s begged to hear from her mother or be able to see her through a window — a concept that many nursing homes throughout the country have adopted to cope with strict isolation guidelines.
Employees say they weren’t provided proper, or enough, personal protective equipment for the situation.
One employee said she had to use the same gown she used on a confirmed COVID-19 patient with a patient who didn’t test positive.
In March 2019, the facility was cited for 22 violations, including failing to provide and implement an infection prevention and control program.
The report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted employees failed to use proper hand-washing techniques during a medication pass-and-pour observation.
The report also stated that a resident who tested positive for the flu was found outside of their room without wearing a mask.
It’s unclear if any of those measures were addressed before the pandemic started. At the time of the review, the facility was owned by Curis of Harrisonburg. It’s unclear when Accordius took over.
