The death toll at Accordius Health's Harrisonburg facility has risen to 13, according to a Wednesday press release from the Virginia Department of Health.
The agency said eight residents are hospitalized and 38 are asymptomatic.
“Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk for poor outcomes related to COVID-19. Our community grieves with the families who have lost loved ones and who have loved ones who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The community continues to collaborate to meet the needs of all the residents of Accordius Health,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in the release.
