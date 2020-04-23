COVID-19 has claimed the life of three additional residents of Accordius Health in Harrisonburg, according to a Wednesday press release from the Virginia Department of Health.
The death toll at the South Avenue nursing home now stands at 13.
“Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk for poor outcomes related to COVID-19. Our community grieves with the families who have lost loved ones and who have loved ones who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The community continues to collaborate to meet the needs of all the residents of Accordius Health,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in the release.
On Monday, VDH reported that 10 residents had died, five at the home and five at a “local hospital,” where they were transferred for treatment.
On Saturday, North Carolina-based Accordius Health released a statement announcing that 81 residents and 12 of 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Although most residents at the facility tested positive for the virus, Wednesday’s press release noted that 38 residents have COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 10 since Monday.
Eight residents are hospitalized.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 statewide tally on the Virginia Department of Health website hit five figures for the first time, registering 10,266 cases.
The data showed 318 cases in Harrisonburg and 145 in Rockingham County.
The statewide death count is at 349.
VDH and the Central Shenandoah Health District are working with the Medical Reserve Corps to staff volunteers at Accordius Health to help with nursing, social work and pastoral care assistance.
