Accordius Health in Harrisonburg said in a press release that over 40 days have passed since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the center, and there is no sign of active infection, so it is prepared to begin transitioning into recovery.
“We pray that family members will be able to come into our center and visit their loved ones soon. The residents here are our family; we’ve done everything possible to protect and care for them,” the statement said.
Accordius Harrisonburg is planning a celebration of life for families of the 22 residents who have died during the pandemic and will include the 75 residents who recovered from the new coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.