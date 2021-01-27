The Virginia Department of Health will establish a single, statewide system for vaccination registration accessible by phone and the internet, Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a press conference Wednesday.
He said he expects it to be ready "soon," and acknowledged Virginians have been frustrated by having to coordinate directly with local health districts.
"That's fragmented. It's fine if you can get through, but not nearly enough if you can't," Northam said.
The system will be open for every Virginian to submit their information, and the information will be directed to the proper health district for vaccine arrangements, according to Northam. He did not release a timeline for when the new system will be available.
"I know this has been a source of great frustration for a lot of Virginians," he said. "I hear you, and we are getting this fixed."
However, Jeremy Holloway, director of COVID-19 response in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said the larger need is for more vaccines.
Rockingham County staff have been taking calls at the Department of Fire and Rescue to take down the information of those eligible for shots. Holloway said staff can manage the amount of calls.
“The biggest thing [VDH] can do to help us is to send us vaccines,” Holloway said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, nearly 595,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Virginia, according to Northam. Virginia had been hovering around the bottom 10 states in terms of doses per 100,000 people but has improved to 26th, according to The Associated Press.
Yet, Virginia was ranked 37th out of the 50 states for percentage of vaccines administered by Becker’s Hospital Review as of Wednesday. The commonwealth has received 1.17 million vaccine doses so far, with 50.74% administered as of Wednesday.
Vaccines are being administered by health care providers, as well as companies CVS and Walgreens.
Each of the three regional health care organizations in the Valley have taken a different route on how to administer them, according to their representatives.
“My message to hospitals is this: There’s no excuse for first doses to be sitting there unused. Get them out and get them into arms now,” Northam said.
At community clinics, Sentara RMH is prioritizing residents 75 and older who have Sentara Medical Group doctors as their primary care providers over those in the same age group who do not see Sentara doctors.
Requests for comment about why Sentara patients have priority over other members of the community 75 and older were not answered Wednesday.
Requests for comment to VDH and Northam’s office about why Sentara is able to prioritize vaccinations based on primary care providers were also not answered on Wednesday.
Patients have left Sentara RMH’s care as the Norfolk-based system has been losing providers due to working conditions at Sentara RMH, according to current employees and former employees of the company.
On Wednesday, Sentara announced it would continue to prioritize vaccination of Sentara Medical Group patients 75 and older over others 75 and older. Non-Sentara patients in 1b category are also eligible to be vaccinated at community clinics as of Wednesday, according to Sentara.
“In some cases, health systems have been reaching out to their own patients because they know who is eligible to receive the vaccine under the commonwealth’s prioritization standards,” according to an email from Julian Walker, spokesperson at the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Vaccinations at Sentara hospitals are limited to Sentara employees and others in 1a, which includes health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, according to a Wednesday email from Sentara.
Augusta Health is vaccinating residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, as well as health care workers who live in those localities, at the direction of the Central Shenandoah Health District, according to Lisa Schwenk, spokesperson for Augusta Health.
Valley Health lists available vaccine clinics online with information about who is eligible, as well as the clinics’ times and locations. Valley Health works with the Lord Fairfax Health District to coordinate the clinics.
“While there may be variations among hospitals in the execution of vaccine administration programs, hospitals across the commonwealth are working within existing constraints as they continue to administer many vaccine doses as possible to eligible Virginians,” Walker said.
All vaccine clinics in West Virginia are being coordinated by local health districts, according to Valley Health's website.
West Virginia is ranked third in the nation by Becker’s Hospital Review for highest percentage of received vaccines administered. West Virginia has received 278,400 vaccines and administered over 75% of them as of Wednesday.
Northam said state officials, including VDH leaders, would fix other issues identified in the slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He also said there would be more transparency in vaccination data.
Northam said the White House has told governors across the country they will begin receiving 16% more doses, and the increase will be “locked in.”
“Instead of being forced to operate week to week, we will be able to plan out a month,” he said.
Northam also said the state will again raise its goal of daily vaccine doses administered. Two weeks ago, it was 25,000 a day, and the state is averaging 26,000 shots a day, according to Northam.
The next goal is 50,000 shots a day, he said.
At least 5,871 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Rockingham County residents, while at least 2,570 vaccines have been administered to Harrisonburg residents, according to VDH data.
Two city residents and one county resident have been newly hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Wednesday data from VDH. On average, two county residents have been newly hospitalized with the virus every day over the past seven days.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Rockingham has recorded 5,434 cases, 270 hospitalizations and 69 deaths, and Harrisonburg has recorded 5,232 cases, 145 hospitalizations and 59 deaths.
