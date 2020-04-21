James Madison University president Jonathan Alger isn’t sure how the coronavirus will impact football season.
“Our athletics administration has closely followed the national discussion on this topic,” Alger wrote to the Daily News-Record via email on Tuesday, “and will follow the lead of NCAA and [Colonial Athletic Association] direction.
“At this point, we do not have any clear indication, and we do not yet know when we will get further guidance. JMU is committed to providing a safe environment, so the safety of our student-athletes and our guests will be paramount to any decision related to the timetable for fall sports. We will also comply with state and national regulations and recommendations for such activities.”
The Dukes were the national runner up in the FCS last season, finishing 14-2 overall and a perfect 8-0 to capture the CAA crown. JMU has reached the FCS title game in three of the past four seasons.
According to the US Department of Education Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, JMU generated $10,649,299 in revenue from football during the 2018-19 academic year – the most generated by any school in the FCS.
“The success of the JMU football program has boosted the university in a variety of areas related to our strategic initiatives,” Alger wrote. “Those include impacts on national prominence, alumni engagement, donor stewardship, student life and supporting our local community and the economy. Achievements such as our three national championship game appearances and two visits from ESPN’s College GameDay have enhanced the national recognition for James Madison University. The benefits of that success carry a ripple effect across the entire university.”
