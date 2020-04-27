It’s been over five weeks since Mary Kay Adams has seen her husband of nearly 45 years. Sure, she says, that part is tough. But not as tough as the question Gary, a former Bridgewater College music professor, asks over the phone from his long-term care facility.
“One of the questions he asks [is] ‘why won’t you come see me?’” Mary Kay Adams said. “And he uses the words ‘why won’t you’ instead of ‘why can’t you.’”
Gary doesn’t know what’s going on in the world outside of the facility. It’s for the best, Mary Kay said.
“We don’t want to upset him.”
Suffering from Alzheimer’s, Gary doesn’t know about the COVID-19 pandemic racing across the world, putting the United States in its grip. All he knows is his wife hasn’t been there to see him in over a month and it leaves Mary Kay wondering.
“What’s going through his mind right now? And I can’t help comfort him, I can’t help explain,” she said. “Makes me wonder if he thinks that I don’t love him anymore.”
So, she makes light of it, tells him she’ll be there just as soon as she can, hoping his diminished sense of time will help.
While COVID-19 has disrupted everything from businesses to the Department of Motor Vehicles, it has also pulled the plug on many of the in-person programs the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter had offered, moving those essential services into the virtual realm.
Mary Kay Adams, a community educator for the local chapter, admitted that it’s been an adjustment. Her support group for caregivers “met” via teleconference, and while she said it was great to be connected with her group, “we really did miss the face to face. It’s intimate.”
It also provides challenges to have meetings without leaving the house. There’s a trickle-down effect, she said. If they’re caring for a person at home, the caregivers need to find a way for the Alzheimer’s patient to “disengage” so they can participate on the call. The meetings were a chance for caregivers to get some respite from the constant care. Now, at home, that makes finding the respite tougher.
Annette Clark, family services director for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said she’s seen an increase of anxiety among caregivers as the virus pandemic has forced people to stay inside their homes. Caregivers, she said, who once had programs to go to both by themselves and with the Alzheimer’s patients — such as the popular Memory Cafe — are now together 24/7.
“They want to learn more about the behaviors that their loved one is showing right now,” Clark said. “They also want to learn more about the activities, what they can do to keep their loved ones engaged.”
Along with its 24/7 helpline (1-800-272-3900) and network of support groups moving into the digital realm, the Alzheimer’s Association is also offering various online education programs, including Wednesday’s 10 Warning Signs, a May 6 Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body and a webinar on effective communication through all states of dementia scheduled for Tuesday and May 12.
On Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the organization is offering a Legal & Financial Planning webinar with attorneys Chris Desimone, a member of the Virginia Alzheimer’s Commission, and Ann Green.
“These are two powerhouse attorneys that are presenting for us,” Clark said.
The pair can answer questions about living wills and if the power of attorney is settled.
“After a person gets a diagnosis, it is extremely important to have these conversations with their loved ones in a timely manner,” Clark said.
According to Clark, the 24/7 hotline can also help with caregivers who might not have the technological savvy to join a webinar.
“Don’t let that be a barrier; call us,” Clark said.
Even so, Mary Kay Adams said her support group is ready to see each other in person again, even as they stay in touch during and even outside of the phone get-togethers.
“We will feel so much better when we can see each other and maybe give each other a hug,” she said.
Then, of course, there’s finally getting to see her husband, Gary, again. Something she longs for.
“I need to spend time physically with him,” she said. “It’s incredibly hard. But, thank goodness, I know my husband is safe and well. But my heart is broken.”
