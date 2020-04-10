For the past few weeks, Pastor Matthew Kirkland preached to an almost empty church as Crosslink Community Church in Rockingham County has adhered to the government restrictions limiting the number of people in one place as a result of COVID-19.
His weekly messages have been broadcast live on Facebook, but nonetheless, he said, it took some getting used to.
Now, he’s getting ready for a new challenge: preaching to hundreds, and maybe thousands, of cars. Roughly 1,300 people attended three services at the church last Easter.
The church plans to hold a drive-in Easter service Sunday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, just a stone’s throw from the church campus.
“It’s going to be a live version of the ‘Cars’ movies,” he said. “I think I’ll be OK with the cars. I just hope they just don’t all start honking at the same time.”
The service, which will air on 92.1 WSVA and broadcast on Facebook, will begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up sharply at 11 a.m. It will open with worship songs, followed by prayer, Kirkland’s Easter message and close with additional worship songs.
Kirkland is asking those who attend to stay in their vehicles, which will be parked to provide social distancing from other vehicles.
Restrooms will be provided, but Kirkland asked that those be used in emergency cases only.
The church is asking those who attend to bring school supplies or a gift card in any amount to help students and teachers in the Harrisonburg area.
The church’s plans come as congregations throughout the Shenandoah Valley prepare for Easter Sunday, a Christian holiday that celebrates Jesus’ resurrection.
The Potter’s House Worship Center on West Market Street in Harrisonburg will also be hosting drive-in sunrise and Easter services.
Matt Cross, associate pastor, said the sunrise service will kick off at 6:30 a.m., while the main Easter service will start at 10 a.m.
Cross said the church has had drive-in services the last two weeks.
“It’s been very helpful for people that want to get out of the house and still maintain social distance,” Cross said. “It gives them encouragement and hope to come to gather with their brothers and sisters in the Lord.”
George Williams, pastor of the Home Church in Dayton, said his church will meet with just 10 people, and the service will be broadcast on Facebook.
While he doesn’t agree with the government restrictions, he said, the church is adhering to the rules of no more than 10 people in a confined space.
But, he said, the church service will go on at 10:45 a.m. If more than 10 people show up, the church will place speakers outside so people can maintain at least a six-foot distance between each other.
“Regardless of whether it’s through social media, Facebook or YouTube, for Christians, Easter is the most important of all of the holidays,” he said. “Christmas is one thing. I love Christmas, but Easter is when we celebrate the freedom that came from the sacrifice [of Jesus dying on the cross].”
