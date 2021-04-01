Amid Shutdowns, Some Businesses Started, Other Thrived, All Battled To Survive

Kimberly Varner spent 15 years on and off cutting hair at the Downtown Barber Shop in Harrisonburg before she started her own business.
She opened Studio 19 Salon and Barbershop in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been facing a similar rocky road like nearly every business in the Shenandoah Valley, across the nation and the world.
The name of her salon is a reference to COVID-19 and all the challenges that came with it to her entrepreneurial goal, she said. And though people often react with surprise that she opened a business during the pandemic, she explains to them how it was also an opportunity.
“There’s obviously risk with any business being opened up,” she said.
Varner said Studio 19 does everything it can to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19, even up to how Varner and her coworkers can’t do beard trims or shaves since customers are not supposed to remove their masks.
“For the most part, most people have seemed to be accustomed to the whole changes overall with the worldwide pandemic we are facing,” Varner said.
Jay Roderick, owner of Your Pie in Penn Laird, opened his business just before the shutdowns began last year in late March and faced similar challenges Varner and countless others have.
“I guess the best way to sum it up is it’s just scary,” the Broadway native said. “You’re talking about a restaurant in an environment where a lot of people got scared due to the [virus].”
Restaurants and hotels were the hardest hit sectors, as economic shutdowns and consumer confidence dropped, forcing owners and operators such as Roderick and Varner to adapt.
“As we opened and the world shut itself down, the financial impact was really scary,” Roderick said. “I had an option — either go bankrupt or try to survive.”
Your Pie Pizza was not eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans or other government supports since the restaurant opened so near to the pandemic’s beginning. In response, Roderick got another job to help keep Your Pie open.
“I’ve had to sink money in month after month,” Roderick said.
He said another compounding issue is around workforce — a key concern during a public health crisis such as a pandemic.
Large employers grappled with how to keep production lines moving, ensuring food production or fashioning vital products like hand sanitizer. Mass employers such as the MillerCoors Shenandoah Brewery in Elkton credit their continued operation to their staff.
“Despite the unusual and difficult circumstances, the Shenandoah Brewery employees showed up every day to brew, pack and ship our iconic brands to our customers and consumers, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Lori Michelin, brewery vice president in an emailed statement.
Poultry plants in the Valley and on the Eastern Shore became a state focus in the challenges to protecting work forces while also keeping necessary items on shelves.
In total, 1,338 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in poultry workers across the commonwealth since March 2020, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Nine poultry workers have died and 53 have been hospitalized with the virus.
The number of poultry plant workers testing positive for the virus spiked in April and May to 605 and 553, respectively, before dropping to 28 new cases in June. Between July and February, new cases identified in poultry workers have averaged under 16 a month and have not been higher than 33 since August, according to VDH data last updated on March 1.
In July, Virginia became the first state in the nation to pass temporary worker protections during the pandemic, many of which were made permanent by Gov. Ralph Northam in January.
Poultry growers were also impacted as the virus gripped the plants’ work forces. Lead times had to be spaced out, stretching already thin margins for growers as they had to wait longer for flocks, and thus wait longer for paychecks, even though their monthly bills didn’t budge.
One such farmer was Jeff Patterson, of Bridgewater century farm North River Farm. He said, typically, there would be 14 days between flocks — which more than doubled to 35 days in the late spring and early summer.
“That was the worst thing that happened to us,” Patterson said.
Farmers faced difficult situations out of their hands frequently, whether it’s blizzards, derechos or floods, he said.
“I guess the way we operate we have to be, and I think this is true of all farmers, you have to be a somewhat independent person. You only have yourself and your family to rely on when something happens,” Patterson said. “You have to be able to, shall we say, fend for yourself; so when this thing happened it’s sort of the same thing.”
As he saw small businesses struggle, Patterson said he felt a kinship with the independent entrepreneurs who were trying to make it in an inhospitable market.
“We still have to get up in the mornings and go through the birds, take care of the cattle. It doesn’t matter what else is going on. If you don’t plant your crops, you’re not going to have anything for that year,” Patterson said.
This sentiment was shared by Craig Bailey, owner of Greenmount Grain Roasting, a grain-roasting business that relies on farmers to buy his product for their livestock.
“As far as farming, it’s business as usual. You gotta feed your animals, you gotta milk your cows, you gotta take care of livestock. That’s your first priority,” he said. “As far as the markets, they’ve been very volatile, but that’s not always bad — the markets are like the weather and the weather drives the markets.”
Bailey said challenges farmers have faced also presented his own business with issues as there are fewer growers, which means he has to travel further distances — even as far as Tennessee — for business.
“I go wherever I gotta go,” he said.
China’s increasing need for grain is helping the market, which looks better than it did six to eight months ago, according to Bailey.
Some sectors, like construction, actually saw strength through the pandemic. However, the strength was not uniform through the industry, according to area construction business leaders.
“Commercial construction is very difficult right now,” said Jim DeLucas, chief development officer at Nielsen Builders.
He said much of the company’s work is through localities and schools up and down the Valley and into Central Virginia, such as for Virginia Military Institute, University of Virginia, and the cities of Waynesboro, Staunton and Charlottesville as well as the counties of Rockingham, Augusta and Albemarle.
“All of them have been impacted by COVID, where projects on the table to be built or out for bid have been tabled,” DeLucas said.
One such large Nielsen project tabled is HHS2, which was paused for one year in April 2020. City representatives have repeatedly said they intend to get the project back on track soon.
“We would have had 300 people working out there, but those 300 people had to find another place to work,” DeLucas said.
Construction was also spared the kind of shutdowns or anti-COVID regulations other sectors had to grapple with, according to Chris Weaver, president and CEO of Lantz Construction.
He said though the COVID-19 safety standards have remained fairly constant for the construction sector, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market.
“Part of the problem is supply-chain disruptions that have existed since the beginning of the pandemic,” Weaver said.
But a cautious optimism has been growing in the nation and community’s businesses about the future. Roderick is one of those who feels that way.
Since winter, business at the restaurant has been steadily improving.
“The feeling has transitioned to scared to thankful,” Roderick said. “The thankful part comes from the community, my family, the county, the Chamber [of Commerce]. There was so much support and love thrown our way that I felt felt grateful that whole time.”
He also thanked his general manager, Jay Sheridan, for his help.
“If I didn’t have Jay Sheridan on the team, I wouldn’t have made it,” Roderick said.
And on Wednesday, Varner was cutting hair for a regular, Spotswood High School junior Blake Jones, 16, in her own business. After lunch, she returned and leaned against the chair where, hours ago, she’d cut Jones’ hair.
“I would say don’t give up,” Varner said.
