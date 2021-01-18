A mass vaccination clinic for those with appointments will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, according to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.
"As far as the general public, you can't just show up and get a shot," Holloway said.
Those with appointments include health-care workers and other essential employees, like public safety workers. The clinic will be run by Virginia Department of Health employees at the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Holloway said there will be an announcement when the public will be able to get vaccinations at a mass clinic like Wednesday's.
“That's probably not going happen for a while yet because we're still working on essential workers,” he said.
Vaccinations have been ongoing across the area at long-term care facilities, Sentara RMH Medical Center and the Port Republic Road Emergency Response Station.
Those eligible to be vaccinated Wednesday are in the 1a priority category, which includes health-care workers and residents and workers at long-term care facilities. This population group includes roughly 500,000 people.
Local first responders began getting vaccinated on Dec. 23 and some will be getting their second dose on Wednesday, Holloway said.
Vaccinations will be available starting next week for others in the 1b category, according to Holloway. Those in the 1b category include adults over the age of 65, child care providers and K-12 teachers and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector. There are roughly 1.2 million Virginians in this cohort, according to state documents.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 or older, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The virus is roughly 630 times as deadly to those 85 and older than to people aged 18 to 29. For patients 65 to 74, the virus is 64 times as deadly compared to young adults.
Roughly 1,000 area local health-care providers and first responders have been vaccinated at least once and none had adverse reactions to the inoculation, according to Holloway.
The vaccination clinic will move from the county fire station to the fairgrounds because of the need for more space since more people are able to be vaccinated and the supply of doses has increased, he said.
On Wednesday, some people will be receiving their first vaccine dose as others will be receiving their second, Holloway said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two doses and have both been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The first shot of the Pfizer vaccine grants 50% immunity after 12 days. After 21 days, a second shot can be administered. The second shot also has a ramp-up time of effectiveness, but eventually gives those who receive it 95% immunity to the virus, according to Mark Nesbit, a Sentara RMH doctor who was the first person to be locally vaccinated on Dec. 17.
More mass vaccination clinics are being planned for the future, Holloway said.
“We're slated every Wednesday upcoming or [at] another location, but more than likely, it's going to take place at the fairgrounds,” Holloway said.
CSHD workers have been effective at making sure vaccine dose are reaching people instead of sitting on shelves, according to Holloway. Other areas have seen delays as the vaccine roll-out has hit road bumps and logistical issues, in localities, statewide and nationally.
Emails to a CSHD spokesman have not been answered as of 1 p.m. Monday.
Adverse reactions have been identified in only 0.2% of people who have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released on Wednesday.
Nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been given out by Jan. 7, and there were only 4,393 adverse reactions and only 175 have been slated for further review of possible severe allergic reaction. There have been 21 cases of anaphylaxis — a severe allergic reaction — occurring in roughly 0.0011% of people who received the inoculation, according to CDC data from Jan. 7.
As of Monday, the total number of Rockingham County cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed the city's total number of cases since the virus was first detected in the area in March.
The county has recorded 5,065 cases, 256 hospitalizations and 62 deaths while 53 city residents have died from the virus, 141 have been hospitalized and a total of 5,059 cases identified.
On Sunday, the state recorded nearly 10,000 new cases in a single day. Hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise at a higher rate.
