The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce is encouraging area business owners to fill out a short survey about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purpose of the survey is to provide information to local, state and national economic development experts and elected officials to help them find appropriate solutions.
The survey can be done at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh1we21jk9bpnkey/a0133k9lvj37f/questions. Not all questions must be answered and respondents will be anonymous.
-- Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.