When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, businesses and organizations, many questions were left unanswered.
One of the biggest for the Class of 2020 — both at the high school and higher education level — was what would happen with graduation?
It quickly became clear that a traditional ceremony would not be taking place, as gatherings were limited during the time that these events would normally have taken place.
For public high schools, time slots and socially distanced ceremonies and drive-in ceremonies were the answer. But for the local colleges and universities — James Madison University, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University and Blue Ridge Community College — those decisions were left up in the air until feedback from students could be gathered.
Many are looking to a combined commencement with the Class of 2021 next spring.
This is the plan for Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University.
EMU will offer the Class of 2020 its own ceremony next spring using whatever mode is best suited for the situation at that time. Specific dates and plans will be communicated as early as possible in 2021 as university officials know more about the unfolding nature of the pandemic, said Lauren Jefferson, spokesperson for EMU.
BRCC students also expressed interest in a spring 2021 ceremony in a survey, said Bridget Baylor, director of public relations for the college.
Survey results indicated that most of those who responded would not participate in any graduation event. For those who would like to participate in some way, the most popular choice was to participate in a combined commencement ceremony with the Class of 2021 in May.
Therefore, BRCC plans to offer students the option to walk in the ceremony on Saturday, May 8, and will be in touch with details early next year.
JMU had virtual ceremonies in the spring, and students in the Class of 2020 were considered “graduates” at that time. The university hoped to have an in-person graduation in early August, but that was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.
No additional information has been posted to the university’s COVID-19 page, and a request for additional information regarding graduation was not answered Wednesday.
