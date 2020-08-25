With college and university students returning to campus this week, it's imperative that everyone in the community follow face mask and social distancing guidelines. That is part of the ongoing message of "Be Vigilant for the Valley," an initiative led by community leaders and elected officials who want to put out a united front, said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards.
The group has met about four times to help develop guiding principles that they will carry into the community. The group includes the presidents of all four area colleges and universities, Richards and Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Sentara RMH, and more.
The group developed these guiding principals:
- Prioritize the health and well-being of the community, including but not limited to mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing
- Reducing the risk and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in businesses and public spaces
- Making decisions based on local data
- Proactively sharing information as much as possible in the interest of public health
- Supporting each other in the event that they are sick or taking care of a loved one
"We sort of agreed to use the cliche 'it takes a village,'" Toni-Holsinger said. "In order to maintain low numbers, we need to be on the same page."
The community meetings are also a chance for community leaders to troubleshoot and bounce ideas off of each other as issues arise, Richards said.
He added that he hopes these meetings and this unified message will, in part, mean school can open up sooner and for more students.
"Everyone acknowledges that we're woven together in this," Richards said. "We are one ecosystem and everyone came together around that idea. It naturally came together."
The group will continue to meet periodically as needed and will address issues as they arise.
