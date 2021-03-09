Monday marked one year and one day from when the Florys of Waynesboro last attended a Church of the Brethren service.
“We’ve been watching on YouTube,” Dee Flory said with his wife Janet on their way back to their car from the Rockingham County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
The octogenarian couple traveled from the Augusta County city to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“You feel like you’re a lot better off than what you were before to have the vaccine,” Janet Flory said.
“That’s right,” Dee Flory said.
Pre-registered residents who get an appointment arrive at the fairgrounds, are guided to a spot by site workers and then get in a line that leads into the fairgrounds’ Exhibit Hall.
The residents then register for the vaccine and walk to the west side of the building, where they are vaccinated, and then they walk to another area to wait 15 minutes in case of an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 14, 13.7 million vaccine doses were administered in the U.S., with 62 cases of anaphylaxis confirmed — or 0.00045% of patients, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Feb. 26.
The vaccine administered on Monday was the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
The clinic was for residents of the Central Shenandoah Health District who are 65 and older or 50 to 64 with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities, such as hypertension or asthma.
The Central Shenandoah Health District covers the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland and the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro.
The health district had 3,000 vaccine doses available at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds mass clinic Monday and administered 2,836, according to Jeremy Holloway, director of COVID-19 response in the county and chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
He said the remaining vaccine doses will not be wasted and will be used at a future vaccine clinic.
The Daily News-Record was denied access inside the Exhibit Hall by the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Steve Whitmer, 72, of Harrisonburg, said he got the vaccine to have less limits on his life, like not being able to go to church or see family members.
The pandemic “has limited our ability to see our grandchildren,” Whitmer said.
He said he and his wife are looking forward to seeing all their family members again when they are vaccinated as well.
The Virginia Department of Health coordinated the event with help from local emergency response personnel and volunteers.
Whitmer thanked the emergency service personnel and health workers who made the mass vaccination clinic possible.
“There’s a lot of people in there working very hard,” Whitmer said, referencing the fairgrounds’ Exhibit Hall.
Denise Redifer, 58, of Bridgewater, an employee of Sentara, said the line for the vaccine can sometimes look imposing, but it goes quickly. She said it only took her five minutes to get through.
“They were pretty organized,” Redifer said. “It didn’t take very long once I got here to get in” line.
Over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the commonwealth as of Monday, and the state has administered an average of 52,575 doses daily over the past week, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
At least 23,493 of those doses have been administered in Rockingham County and 11,102 in Harrisonburg. As of Monday, there are at least 8,183 county residents and 3,987 city residents fully vaccinated, according to Monday VDH data.
On average, one Rockingham County resident and one Harrisonburg resident has died from the virus over the past week, according to Monday VDH data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 93 city residents and 98 county residents have died from the virus, according to VDH data.
Like Whitmer, the Florys are also looking forward to visiting with family members they haven’t seen, even at Christmas and Thanksgiving.
“We can have a grand reunion later,” Dee Flory said.
“We can get a little bit back to normal living,” Janet Flory said.
