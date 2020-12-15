For the past many months, the Rockingham County School Board has received monthly, if not biweekly, updates on COVID-19 in the area and what is being done to keep students safe.
At a meeting on Monday, the School Board got an update that included some good news. On Monday, Sentara RMH Medical Center received its first delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has a 95% effectiveness rating after two doses are taken.
Teachers are in the Phase 1b category of vaccine prioritization, which means they could begin receiving the vaccine as early as January, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
While the vaccine is not approved for anyone under the age of 16 -- a large portion of the school division's population -- teachers and staff members could begin receiving it, which will go a long way to possibly reopening school to even more students.
But Scheikl also said that until a vaccine is available to everyone, masks and mitigation strategies will not be going away. Scheikl reiterated to School Board members and families listening at home that following mitigation strategies, which includes mask wearing, social distancing and proper building ventilation, is key to keeping about 50% of students in the classroom.
Last month Rockingham County Public Schools transitioned to a hybrid model of learning, with students in elementary and middle school attending class two days a week on an A/B schedule. The exception is the division's youngest students in grades prekindergarten through first and the division's most academically vulnerable, who have been in the classroom four days a week since school reopened in September.
RCPS is one of 42 school divisions out of 132 in the state that are using a partially in-person model for learning. Thirty-two school divisions are still fully remote, including Harrisonburg City Public Schools, with the exception of about 15% of students.
According to the RCPS COVID-19 dashboard, there are 21 active cases in the schools. The dashboard is updated daily. The cases are split almost evenly between students and staff, with no more than three active cases in any school building.
During Monday's meeting, Scheikl also reiterated that sports will not continue outside of non-contact practices until RCPS is out of the "red" designation based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health dashboards.
Currently, only five school divisions in Virginia are not in the red.
