Certain teens qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine under phase 1b if they have certain medical conditions. However, no 16-year-olds or 17-year-olds in the Central Shenandoah Health District will be getting a vaccine any time soon even if they meet 1b qualifications.
According to Laura Lee Wight, population health community coordinator and public information officer for the Central Shenandoah Health District, the only vaccine being administered by the Virginia Department of Health in this area is the Moderna vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to people 16 and older, the Moderna vaccine has been approved only for people 18 and older.
Wight said there are no available numbers for the Central Shenandoah Health District for teens receiving the vaccine by other health providers, but the VDH does not have Pfizer vaccines to give.
In fact, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, only 4,542 people ages 0-19 have received the vaccine, including the few 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds who have certain medical conditions. This represents just 0.6% of the general Virginia population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are certain medical conditions that could qualify 16- and 17-year-olds for the vaccine. These medical conditions include obesity, medical complexity, severe genetic disorders, severe neurologic disorders, inherited metabolic disorders, sickle cell disease, congenital heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, asthma and other chronic lung diseases, and immunosuppression due to malignancy or immune-weakening medications.
Clinical trials are underway for vaccines for children as young as 12, but there is no way of knowing when those will be complete.
The Central Shenandoah Health District is currently wrapping up administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people in 1a and is focusing on the most critical individuals in phase 1b, Wight said. This includes public school teachers, first responders and long-term care facility workers. After those individuals have received the vaccine, the health department will move on to individuals ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that could put them at risk for serious illness if they contracted the virus.
