Troy Evans and his teammates were halfway through their basketball season and had their eyes set on the Special Olympics Virginia statewide tournament this summer.
First, COVID-19 canceled the rest of the 31-year-old Elkton resident’s basketball season. He’d soon find out it would also claim the Summer Games held at the Robbins Center at the University of Richmond.
“I was sad,” said Evans, who serves as a Special Olympics Virginia global messenger and travels throughout the state speaking on behalf of the organization. “I was looking forward to winning another medal and being with my teammates.”
Special Olympics started in 1968, with the first Summer Games held at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Since then, it has expanded from a few thousand athletes in the United States and Canada to more than 5.3 million people in 170 countries.
The Virginia chapter started in 1975 and has expanded to 27,000 athletes. The state is broken up into 32 areas, including Area 4 — made up of Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.
Bridgewater resident and volunteer Tammy Torkelson serves as the area’s Special Olympics director.
Torkelson started volunteering 24 years ago when she signed up her 14-year-old son, Albie, for Special Olympics.
Albie died in 2010, but Torkelson continued to volunteer.
This is the first year she, and her athletes, won’t be headed to Richmond. But, she said, it was the right call.
“It saddens me, but I’m thankful that everyone is taking the precautions,” she said. “We have a very vulnerable population. It’s just not possible in competitive sports right now.”
She said they lost several athletes to COVID-19.
“It breaks my heart,” she said. “Some of them are older than I am, but they are my children. They’re an extension of my family.”
Even though canceling events was for the athletes’ safety, she said, telling them that they can’t do something they love was tough.
“Of course they miss, but they know it’s for their well-being,” she said, adding they are preparing to return to the courts and fields hopefully sooner than later. “As a coach, I’m going to make them practice hard when we get back on the field.”
For the time being, Torkelson is sending notes with words of encouragement to the athletes.
“We might be separate in distance, but we’re together in heart,” she said.
As of now, there won’t be any activities until after June 30, but Troy’s father, Eric Evans, said he doesn’t see events returning for at least several more months. He said COVID-19 is still a mystery.
“We don’t know the long-term effects,” he said. “There’s a lot of questions before I, as a parent, will allow Troy to participate. It’s not going to happen. It’s unfortunate.”
However, he said Troy has been walking and shooting hoops to stay in shape.
In years past, Troy Evans would have participated in the annual Flame of Hope torch run.
Police throughout Virginia have participated in the annual run since 1987. In normal years, roughly 2,000 police officers from 300 agencies would take turns carrying torches through their jurisdictions.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run typically begins in Bristol each year. The torch would normally travel 1,900 miles as it passes through several dozen Virginia communities.
The southern Shenandoah Valley leg of the eight-day torch run usually begins on Wednesday morning with several police departments starting off in Woodstock. They would bring the torch to New Market, where they are met by Harrisonburg police officers and Rockingham County deputies.
From there, the torch would make its way to Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon and begin the trip to Augusta County on Thursday morning.
Instead, on Thursday, the Harrisonburg Police Department hosted a scaled-back run. Rather than dozens of runners, they had about six.
Instead of bringing the torch to Verona, they ran a 20-mile loop around the city.
Officer Mike Gangloff said officers wanted to continue the tradition to show support for the athletes.
“It’s a way to show them we’re still here for them,” Gangloff said.
Torkelson said she’s grateful for their efforts.
“We have the best police department,” she said. “They go over and above what they need to do. They have hearts of gold. They are my heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.