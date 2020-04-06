ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia are warning of possible scams related to the coronavirus epidemic. And they're particularly worried about the $1,200 checks that many Americans will receive from the federal government in the coming weeks and months.
The warning comes from the Internal Revenue Service as well as a new state task force that's been set up specifically to battle epidemic-related fraud. It's made up of U.S. Attorneys for the state as well as the FBI and the Virginia State Police.
They issued a warning late last week.
U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a statement that Virginians are “likely to see an uptick” in things such as advanced-fee schemes that promise government relief checks.
Scammers may ask people to sign over their checks or get them to “verify” filing information in order to steal money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.