As COVID-19 cases drop and vaccination numbers rise, the presence of doubt about the vaccine itself has led to some deciding not to get inoculated against the illness, which has shaken nations and economies across the globe.
“I think individual hesitancy is going to be a real barrier to herd immunity,” said Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, as he addressed the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County business community on Friday.
“The good news is I’m not sure the economy requires it,” he said.
Barkin was a speaker at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook event.
At the digital event held over Zoom, Barkin said the recent fiscal stimulus package from the federal government is good support for the economy, business investment levels are solid and low interest rates all play a role. The pent-up demand from vaccinated consumers will also help drive growth even if less than 70% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated, according to Barkin.
Americans’ savings rates increased from between 7% and 8% before the pandemic to 26% in the second quarter of 2020 due to the economic support throughout the pandemic, according to Barkin.
“That’s World War II kind of levels,” he said.
There are more than $1.5 trillion in Americans’ savings accounts, he said.
“It will fund a consumer base that [will be] increasingly free from constraints by warmer weather and the rollout of a vaccine,” Barkin said.
Virginia is forecast to reach the same non-farm employment level in the third quarter of 2022 that it had in the first quarter of 2020 before the pandemic, according to a report by Moody’s Analytics for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
The Harrisonburg metro area’s employment recovery has slowed and regressed after shedding roughly 9,000 jobs between February and May, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Employment in the local metro area was still down over 5,000 jobs from before the recession, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics local data from December.
“Not all of those 5,000 are out there looking for a job right now, but we’re still way down in our employment,” said City Economic Development Director Brian Shull.
The pandemic recession, fueled by economic shutdowns and drop in demand, caused an unemployment spike that primarily impacted lower wage workers who are “disproportionately young, disproportionately women, disproportionately people of color and disproportionately low paid,” Barkin said.
The number of higher-income jobs is a little higher than before the pandemic, which cannot be said for lower-income jobs, he said.
“The lowest wage jobs are still down 14% from where we started,” Barkin said.
Real income is up 3% to 3.5% compared to last year because of stimulus and unemployment support payments, he said.
Spending that could be done during the pandemic helped manufacturers and other industries, according to Barkin.
“Single family housing starts are the highest they’ve been since before the Great Recession,” he said.
Residential construction has grown strongly in Rockingham County, according to another presentation by Rockingham County Economic Development Director Casey Armstrong at the Chamber event.
Rockingham had 1,537 residential permit applications in 2018, which dropped to 1,459 the next year. In 2020, the county saw 1,811 residential building permit applications.
Barkin said he does expect some inflation this year for certain in-demand products, but with such low inflation levels for the past few decades, it is worth experiencing some to ensure job recovery and economic growth as well as wage growth.
“We’re watching inflation and, if needed, the Fed has tools were it to escalate,” Barkin said.
The Fed doesn’t plan on raising rates until inflation has risen by 2%, which is “some time” away.
Barkin said spending is returning faster than employment and though the gross domestic product is only down 2.5%, employment remains down at 6.5% by metrics.
And the jobless rate is right now worse than at the Great Recession in the late 2000s.
“At the worst part of the Great Recession we were down 6.3% in jobs,” Barkin said.
Accounting for a 2% drop in labor participation, the national unemployment rate is closer to 10%, he said.
“If you kept labor force participation constant, [the unemployment rate] would be about 9.5%,” Barkin said.
He said there are many reasons other than unemployment payments workers are not returning to jobs, including childcare difficulties and absenteeism due to being exposed to someone else with COVID.
As well, even though many hospitality jobs are gone and may not return, other employers like in manufacturing are still struggling to find workers, he said.
Locally, the city has seen two announcements of new manufacturing jobs over the past few months.
Valley Guard Supply, a city mask supplier located on East Washington Street, is expected to create 45 new jobs and Shenandoah Valley Organic is building a new packaging plant on Acorn Drive that is expected to create 110 new jobs.
The city’s recently completed housing report noted a reduction in higher-paying jobs such as manufacturing and a rise in lower-paying jobs such as in hospitality available in the city between 2010 and 2019.
Shull said it is too early to tell if there is a trend of a return of manufacturing jobs to the city.
