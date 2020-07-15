After appropriating more than $1.6 million of CARES Act funding receiving by the county to be used toward providing town assistance, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved distributing funds to seven towns located within the county during its meeting Wednesday.
Working closely with Bridgewater town staff, a formula was created to determine how much money would go to each town. According to the finance committee report, the formula was based largely on the population of each town.
Based on the formula, Bridgewater will get $317,075, Mount Crawford, $23,679, Dayton, $84,383, Broadway, $204,649, Timberville, $139,064, Elkton, $149,605, and Grottoes, $147,424.
County Administrator Stephen King said the funds will be distributed to the towns next week. Any funds unused by Dec. 30 will be required to be returned to the county.
Supervisors also approved the appropriation of $398,626 from the general fund reserves to go toward the 15 fire and rescue stations in the county as part of the county’s annual contribution. All are getting an increase in funding from the previous year.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included the consideration of a special-use permit for a proposed dog day care center.
Kathleen Bundrick, of Harrisonburg, was requesting a special-use permit for property located on the south side of Old Furnace Road and east of Smithland Road for a commercial kennel, or dog day care center, called Unleashed Dog Daycare LLC.
The center is located near the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and would span roughly 3 acres.
The site plan includes a dog park and separate areas for large dogs and small dogs.
Supervisors approved the special-use permit, 4-0. Supervisor Mike Breeden was absent.
Three other special-use permits were approved by the board, including an expansion for a sawmill business producing poultry bedding, an additional dwelling on owner’s property and a telecommunications tower off Old Furnace Road.
The board also approved an ordinance to change the Little North Mountain Precinct back to John C. Myers Elementary School after being relocated to J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in 2019. It would also change the Melrose Precinct from the United Methodist Church Social Hall to Lacey Spring Elementary School.
