Mike Bocock said the decision by the Valley Baseball League to call off the 2020 season was the right one.
"I understand it completely," said Bocock, a member of the VBL Hall of Fame. "I don't think Bruce (Alger) had any choice."
Earlier this month, VBL commissioner Alger announced the VBL will not be played this summer due to COVID-19, the pandemic which has killed thousands in this country and around the world. Bocock was slated to manage Woodstock in the VBL again this summer. He said this past weekend he had several players from the 2019 roster who had planned to return to Woodstock for the 2020 campaign.
A graduate of Turner Ashby, Bocock said the issue of host families in the VBL was a critical factor. "The family thing is huge. You are bringing in kids from all over the country," he said of the risks involved. "That is a no brainer. The smart thing said you have to do that" decision.
Bocock has won titles in the VBL with New Market, Staunton, Luray, and Waynesboro.
"The thing I will miss about the Valley League ... the camaraderie that it brings to the community, to the players, to the coaches. The camaraderie is what I will miss the most (and) not being there with my coaches every day. It is going to be tough," he said.
Bocock had the VBL MVP with Woodstock last year - Aidan Nagle, who played for a California junior college in 2019. He led the VBL with 11 homers and hit .406. Bocock remembers the first time watching the lefty take batting practice. "This guy is going to hit. I knew it right off the bat," Bocock said.
Nagle hit .253 in 20 starts this season for Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho before the pandemic forced the end of the season.
Bridgewater Tennis
Senior tennis player Sonet Gandhi of Waynesboro is a business major at Bridgewater College. But his career plans are a little bit different than that most with that major.
"I've had a dream of be pilot for a long time," he said on the BC athletic website. "Around the beginning of my junior year, I realized that's what I really wanted to do. To go to flight school, I need a bachelor's degree, but it really doesn't matter what kind of degree so I stuck with my business major. Next year, I plan to go to flight school with the goal of becoming a commercial pilot.
"I didn't want to be 40 years old and I realize I picked the wrong career. I'm young. I'm going to chase my dream. I'm going to go for it," he added.
In tennis, he saw very little action in his first two years with the Eagles. But he earned a starting spot as a junior and was No. 3 singles this past season. The BC roster this season also included Canon Secord, a Turner Ashby graduate and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in 2018-19.
JMU-Salem hoops
New James Madison University men's basketball coach Mark Byington played at Salem High in the 1990s under coach Charlie Morgan - whose ties to Harrisonburg go back a lot longer.
Morgan was classmates at Andrew Lewis High in Roanoke with Billy Sample, the first baseball player from James Madison University to make the Major Leagues. "He was a decent basketball player but he was a really good baseball player," Morgan told the Daily News-Record this past weekend.
Sample was drafted out of JMU in the 10th round by the Texas Rangers in 1976. "We were at the beach when he was drafted and we celebrated," Morgan recalled.
Sample also played with the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League while at JMU. He made his MLB debut with the Rangers in 1978 and played in the majors through 1986.
Morgan also played basketball against Harrisonburg High when he was at Andrew Lewis in the early 1970s. "We beat them that night and I had 42 points," Morgan said. One of the top players for the Blue Streaks was Brent Johnson, who guarded Morgan in that game in Harrisonburg.
"We ended up being roommates at East Tennessee State," Morgan said. Johnson has worked for the Houston Rockets in player development for several years. Morgan was a coach in Virginia and Tennessee before retiring three years ago. His brother, Richard, played basketball at the University of Virginia. Byington was named the JMU coach last month.
MLB Flashback
On this date in 1980, April 14, JMU product Billy Sample went 1-for-2 for the Texas Rangers in a game against the Cleveland Indians. He scored two runs and drove in one. Sample ended his career in 1986 with the Atlanta Braves - a team that featured future Hall of Famers Ted Simmons and Bruce Sutter.
Mark Reynolds, another former MLB player from Virginia, announced his retirement last week. The former Cavalier infielder played for the Baltimore Orioles from 2011-12 and with the Washington Nationals in 2018. He was teammates at Virginia with Ryan Zimmerman, the Washington first baseman. Reynolds went to First Colonial High in the Tidewater region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.