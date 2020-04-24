While many people are able to work from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are those who are essential workers and must head to the job. With children out of school for the remainder of the school year, this can present child care challenges.
Sandra Quigg, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said the organization is surveying members to see what their needs are when it comes to child care, in the interest of deciding whether additional facilities are needed.
“Families have been told to stay home and care for kids in their homes as much as possible,” Quigg said. “But not everyone can provide that while working full time.”
One option the Boys and Girls Club is exploring, should the need exist, is to open Rockingham County school buildings for child care.
The Boys and Girls Club serves six areas in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg — the Plains/Timberville area, Elkton, Grottoes/South River and, in Harrisonburg, the Smithland, Spotswood and Simms areas.
Quigg said the group has sent out surveys to families in all areas to see what the child care need is. She said it’s important to gauge whether there is an actual need or a perceived one.
Once the results come in, if there is a need for more child care, the organization will work with the Department of Social Services to see how this need can be met while adhering to all safety and social distancing guidelines.
“We will have to limit the number of kids we serve based on that,” Quigg said. “We will have to know what our cap is.”
Safety has been the No. 1 priority of the Boys and Girls Club, and opening up facilities poses a cost, both financially and risk to public safety. That is why it is imperative that surveying shows a genuine need in the community.
“I have talked to colleagues at Boys and Girls clubs across Virginia and they all cautioned making sure there is an actual need versus a perceived need,” Quigg said.
The mission of the Boys and Girls Club is youth development. Quigg said the organization is a bridge between school and the home, and child care fits within that mission if a need in the community exists.
In the coming weeks, Quigg said she hopes to know more about whether opening up school buildings for child care is something that needs to be pursued and if so, the organization will develop the next steps for making that happen.
