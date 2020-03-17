The Virginia Community College System has canceled all May community college commencement ceremonies in the commonwealth, including at Blue Ridge Community College.
“What's difficult is that the very things that make these ceremonies meaningful also make them dangerous in this pandemic,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, in a press release.
DuBois cited the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline calling members of the public to avoid events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks — the second week of May. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many events, restaurants and schools to close for the time being.
Spring commencement was slated for 10 a.m. May 9, according to BRCC’s website. Classes will continue online and grades are due from BRCC faculty on May 13.
Adkins said BRCC would “honor the achievements of the Class of 2020 graduates at a later date, time and manner that is safer for all concerned.”
