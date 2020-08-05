Rebecca Evans has been teaching online college courses for over 20 years.
But when colleges and schools across the country went to virtual learning entirely back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she knew she had to step up her game. It happened when a student signed into a lecture from bed.
“I just thought, ‘I don’t know if I care for that,’” Evans said with a laugh. The accounting instructor has been at Blue Ridge Community College for 16 years. And while she’s had even more years of experience with teaching online, this past semester was the first time she had to jump in completely online.
She stuck primarily to synchronous lecturing, where students would log in at a certain time to attend class, much like they would in a seated environment. But when BRCC President John Downey announced in early June that, unlike other institutions of higher learning in the area, the school would be going fully online for the fall semester, Evans realized that straight lecturing was not going to engage students in the way they needed.
Fortunately, because the announcement was made so early, Evans said, she was able to get a head start on planning and attend numerous workshops and professional development opportunities throughout the summer. In fact, BRCC began offering these opportunities to all faculty members in June. Topics ranged from using rubrics for grading, how to conduct group work and hands-on learning, all digitally.
“We learned how we can steer students to be better engaged online,” Evans said.
Evans said she credits the motivation and forward thinking of BRCC’s administration to transition to virtual-only learning early. Many colleges and universities across the country are making these decisions now, after having planned for in-person learning, which doesn’t give faculty much time to pivot their lesson plans.
One area that Evans has had time to prepare for is group work. Lessons will involve reading ahead of time, listening to short lecture videos that she’s put together, and then assigning students to groups to work together to solve a problem.
“That ability to be able to engage together is powerful, especially now,” Evans said. “Students crave that interaction.”
Evans said the most challenging aspect of planning for the fall semester, which will begin Aug. 24, was recording lecture videos. She said she wanted to keep them short and engaging, while offering everything students needed without repeating information they can get from the readings.
When asked whether it’s been harder for students or faculty to prepare for online learning, Dorothy Connelly, the distance learning coordinator for BRCC, said it’s been both.
The school has been preparing for distance learning for years. In fact, in the last five years, 70% of students had taken at least one online course. But jumping in completely has been challenging for everyone.
“Students want to be face to face, in class with other students. We get that,” Connelly said.
She’s been focusing on preparing resources over the summer for aspects of learning outside of the classroom, such as coordinating library services, technology for students to use remotely and remote office hours. Connelly has also been working with the school’s Workforce and Continuing Education program leads and instructors to prepare them to transition to online education. They will begin offering classes via zoom with instruction in Canvas, the Learning Management System.
Connelly reiterated that because the decision was made so early to do online-only classes, teachers have had ample time to prepare.
“We’re in good shape to engage students,” she said.
