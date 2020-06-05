Blue Ridge Community College’s fall semester will be predominantly online, the school announced this week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unknowns surrounding the safety of students and faculty, the decision was made to not have in-person classes in the fall for a majority of the college's program, said Bridget Baylor, spokesperson for BRCC.
"Given the current variables around the pandemic, we felt like we needed to make a decision and do what was best for our college," Baylor said.
She added that it was important to the college to give prospective students ample time to decide whether they wanted to enroll given the decision to go online.
While details are still being worked out, some online courses will be held at designated times, whereas others will be offered so that students may complete them at their own pace.
There will be limited exceptions made for in-person courses. Courses that require some in-person instruction will be held with appropriate social distancing and other protocols for health and safety. Programs that will need to meet in-person include EMS, nursing, aviation and auto-mechanics.
Baylor said it is hard to tell whether the choice to do online courses will have an impact on fall enrollment. However, summer enrollment has been up and classes have been online since March.
"We know online isn't for everybody," Baylor said.
Most on-campus facilities will have limited physical access dependent on state and local regulations. Student support services will continue to be provided primarily online. Beginning later this summer or in the early fall, the college plans to allow for some on-campus computer lab use by students with no, or limited, internet access. Similarly, the BRCC Online Outpost in Waynesboro will be open later this summer, with limitations.
