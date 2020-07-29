In light of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in parts of Virginia and surrounding states, as well as research that shows children cannot only get the coronavirus at a greater rate than previously thought but also pass it to others, Harrisonburg City Public Schools has made the decision to ramp up virtual learning for most students.
At a meeting last week, the School Board elected to move most students to an online-only learning environment for most likely the first semester of school, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Richards on Tuesday had a virtual meeting with a number of local health and education officials, who confirmed that there is not really a safe way to have in-person learning in the fall.
“That made me feel good about our decision to pivot,” he said.
But what all does this mean? Will all students be online only?
While most students will be learning from home, a select number and group of students will be still in the classroom four days a week, for five hours a day. These students, who will be invited but at the discretion of parents are not required to accept, include students with some disabilities, English language learners and students with mental health concerns. Basically, the most vulnerable population of students, for whom distance learning would likely not be successful, will be invited to learn in the classroom.
Mitigation strategies for these students will be the same as was previously laid out when it was expected that all students would be in the classroom at least two days a week — face masks will be worn and social distancing and sanitizing will take place.
As for admitting any more students than that, Richards said he has a rubric and a scale that balances benefits and risks of students being in the classroom versus benefits and risks of students not being in the classroom. As more information about the spread or containment of COVID-19 is released, the rubric could allow younger students into the classroom. However, it has to be after students are held up to that sliding scale.
The remaining population of HCPS students will do distance learning, the model and details for which will be outlined at next Tuesday’s School Board meeting. But Richards said they have “upped their game.”
In addition, HCPS staff members are developing ways to get all students, whether one at a time or in small groups, into the schools for health screenings and mental checkups. Students will receive an appointment that will allow for proper social distancing but also a connection to their school, Richards said.
As for teachers, what this new approach will look like for them is still being worked on. Surveys have gone out to teachers asking them to identify their concerns based on a tiered system. The top tier asks them if they have a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-identified health issue that puts them at risk. The next tier asks if they have a spouse or are a caretaker to someone who is vulnerable. The third asks about child care concerns. The fourth tier asks them if they just feel uncomfortable going back to the classroom.
Richards said they will do everything they can to accommodate level-four concerns, but until final numbers on how many students will be going back to the classroom four days a week, it’s hard to say.
Additional information will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.
