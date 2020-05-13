Existing tax rates will remain until July 1, 2021 after Bridgewater Town Council voted unanimously to adopt the proposed budget for 2020-21.
Town council also approved extending the continuity of government ordinance to July 15 to allow council meetings, planning commission meetings and any other meetings to be held electronically without the physical presence of a quorum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance was set to expire June 10.
During its fourth virtual meeting Tuesday, town council considered taking action on the fiscal 2021 finance ordinance after holding a public hearing April 28.
“The main purpose is to adopt the budget,” said Town Manager Jay Litten.
The proposed budget maintained current tax rates, but showed a dip in revenue as it was projected to be down by 13.6% compared to previous years and worth nearly $384,000.
Of tax revenue, the largest hit came from the meals tax, which was projected at a 40% decline in July and August compared to last year and a 30% decrease in September and October.
Virginia Department of Labor published the rate of inflation for utilities as 3.2%, so utility fees are planned to raise in uniform with inflation, while revenues are expected to decrease by 2.2% because the town assumes Bridgewater College will use less water.
To match the reduced tax revenue, multiple projects were proposed to either be delayed or have price tags lowered.
The expansion of the town’s police headquarters located at the community center will still move forward with spending on framing materials, but more expensive endeavors, such as construction, will be postponed to 2022. The lot at 406 N. Main St. next to Generations Park is set to be the location of a storage building, but the budget pushed construction back another year.
In past years, the Recreation Commission was given a $25,000 budget, but this year’s budget cut it to $10,000 for special projects.
Replacement of the green mower at Sandy Bottom Park, raw water pumps at the water plant and limitorque actuator also were deferred for 2022. Shafer Crossing, a pedestrian crossing across Main Street at Generations Park, has been postponed.
The waterline under Dinkel Avenue near the Bridgewater College pond will not be addressed in the upcoming fiscal year. Litten said on April 28 that replacing the pipe can survive being pushed back as long as it continues to run water. He also said in April that the water treatment plant lock replacement is not a high-priority issue, but access will be limited and tracked in the future with access keys.
Not being deferred or reduced is a generator for the Bridgewater Community Center that will cost between $65,000 to $70,000 to make it an emergency center in the case of natural disasters. Bridgewater’s Relief Fund will also be fit into the budget.
The DORM project to deliver a stoplight to Main Street is not promised construction in this year’s budget, but overhead utilities are given space to move forward. Over $6 million is in the budget for the Dry River Road project. Riverwalk phase one is out for bids that are due June 1. The town has received at least one bid so far with construction projected for this summer.
Litten said if all bids are favorable, each piece of the “Foursome Foursome” can be funded without tax revenue.
By adopting the budget, town council also approved buying one police car and one pickup truck for $110,000.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda included approving a special-use permit request from Jose Marrero for the use of purchasing a town house at 400 North Grove Street. The purpose of the special-use permit was to bring the town house into conformance for residential use in a B-1, or business district.
Town council approved the request, 4-3.
A special-use permit request from Larry French, who is seeking to allow for residential use on his property at 205 South Main Street, was tabled.
The final action item of the evening was repealing the town’s masquerading ordinance to allow residents to wear a facial covering for their personal safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
